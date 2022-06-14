Heavy fire damage to south Fargo commercial building housing numerous businesses

(West Fargo, ND) -- The annual West Fargo Street Fair will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18th, at The Downtown Yards on Sheyenne district. The West Fargo Street Fair is a community event designed to celebrate the best of local artisans, crafters, vendors, food trucks and services by lining Sheyenne Street from 5th Avenue W. to half a block south of 2nd Avenue W. for the community to shop. The event will also feature food trucks and many of The Yards Business Association members will be open to visit.
