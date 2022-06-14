Heavy fire damage to south Fargo commercial building housing numerous businesses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are calling on all residents to be on guard against an increase in burglaries. Since December, officials say at least 10 homes have been hit by what appears to be the same burglars in the Rose Creek neighborhood, as well as the Timberline, Centennial and Stone Bridge neighborhoods. Two of those burglaries happened just within the last two weeks.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO