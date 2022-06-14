ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Heavy fire damage to south Fargo commercial building housing numerous businesses

By Don Haney
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to a building housing numerous businesses at 4133 30th Avenue South in Fargo. Assistant Fire Marshal...

VIDEO: Arson investigation underway after fire damages church near Harwood

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – A criminal investigation is underway into a fire that damaged the interior of Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church northwest of Fargo near Harwood. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says someone passing by reported smoke coming from the church’s fellowship hall shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
Fargo Public Works Puts Out Advance Warning About Upcoming Heat

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Public Works is already putting out a warning to drivers to be on the lookout for cracking and buckling roads through the weekend. The very high temperatures expected the next few days of up to 100 degrees, can be hard on road surfaces. The...
West Fargo Rural Fire Department fined for illegal gaming activity

BISMARCK, ND – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has fined the West Fargo Rural Fire Department and barred it from holding gaming at two West Fargo bars, after investigators determined the organization committed significant violations of state gaming laws and administrative rules. West Fargo Rural Fire Department was fined $20,000...
FPD warns of burglars hitting south Fargo neighborhoods

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are calling on all residents to be on guard against an increase in burglaries. Since December, officials say at least 10 homes have been hit by what appears to be the same burglars in the Rose Creek neighborhood, as well as the Timberline, Centennial and Stone Bridge neighborhoods. Two of those burglaries happened just within the last two weeks.
Fargo Police believe burglary ring behind series of residential break-ins

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police have issued a warning to residents to be aware of a string of home burglaries believed to be related. The burglars have been targeting homes where residents are gone for extended periods. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says 10 burglaries occurred, starting in December. There...
West Fargo Street Fair returns Saturday at the Downtown Yards on Sheyenne

(West Fargo, ND) -- The annual West Fargo Street Fair will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18th, at The Downtown Yards on Sheyenne district. The West Fargo Street Fair is a community event designed to celebrate the best of local artisans, crafters, vendors, food trucks and services by lining Sheyenne Street from 5th Avenue W. to half a block south of 2nd Avenue W. for the community to shop. The event will also feature food trucks and many of The Yards Business Association members will be open to visit.
FPD responded to 600+ calls in downtown Fargo just within last month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 600 calls went out to fargo officers just within the last month, and many of those involved simple assaults and thefts. In a meeting Wednesday morning, FPD say the two problem areas officers have responded to the most over the last month were at the intersection of 4th Ave. N. and Broadway, as well as at the MAT bus station.
Intact tombstones at an EGF dump have people concerned

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Alex Sethre was searching for rocks for his garden at a dumping site when he found something shocking. “I walked up there and I was very surprised to see full, complete tombstones just sitting there out in the open,” said Sethre. He said...
N. Fargo boy has two bikes stolen in two weeks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo father is echoing police warnings tonight on an uptick in bicycle thefts after he says not one, but two of his son’s bikes were stolen just within the last two weeks. “What’s wrong with people? Like, you want a bike?...
Moorhead woman says over $5k of items stolen from her garage

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman is feeling the sting of a recent burglary. She says over $5,000 worth of items were stolen from her garage, recently. Some of them are priceless to her. “You took things from someone who’s not going to let it go. You...
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN

Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More information on the ‘guns drawn’ situation along Hwy. 210 in Minnesota has come in. The original call came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to the exit near Fergus Falls. Before scanner traffic indicated ‘guns drawn,’ dispatchers were...
Lane closures on 32nd Ave. S. begin Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning Tuesday, June 14th, traffic on 32nd Ave. S. will be reduced to one lane in each direction between University Dr. S. and 25th St. S. The lane closures will allow for street surface repairs to be completed. The road is expected to fully reopen by the end of the day on Monday, June 20th.
Fargo’s Helgoe named 2021 ND Trooper of Year

NDHP Trooper Kristjan Helgoe was recently named the 2021 Trooper of the Year by the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association (NDMCA). Helgoe serves the southeast region, stationed in Fargo, and is a Traffic Enforcement Trooper and is Assistant Coordinator for the NDHP K9 program. Helgoe has partnered with K9 Fia since 2014.
Fargo police investigate reported downtown burglary

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating an attempted burglary at downtown business. Officials say they were called to the 500 block of 2nd Ave. N. around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, June 13 for a report of an attempted burglary. Police say they set up a large...
Moorhead Police join fight to rein in catalytic converter thefts

MOORHEAD (KFGO KVRR) – The Moorhead Police Department is participating in a pilot program paid through a state-funded grant estimated at more than $100,000 where they mark catalytic converters using serial numbers unique to each. Police Detective Nick Schultz says there’s been a correlation with steel prices rising since...
Dedication Held for New South Shore Park in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A ribbon cutting and dedication was held for South Shore Park, Detroit Lakes’ newest park, Wednesday. The 5.5 acre full service park includes off street parking, a shelter, multi-use courts including a tennis court, two pickleball courts, and a full length basketball court, as well as an inclusive playground and pollinator trees.
Between The Paiges: Best Rated Veterinary Clinics in Fargo!

Whether you have a pet already or you plan on getting one, regular health screenings are always encouraged. But there are so many veterinary clinics in Fargo, how can you decide which one to go with? Essentially it depends on four things. Species, cost, proximity, and emergency status. Two Rivers...
Teen Injured in Highway 75 ATV Accident

A teenager was injured in an ATV accident in Norman County near Halstad yesterday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened along Highway 75 at post 288 in Halstad Township around 3:30pm. The patrol says a 13 year old was southbound on 75 driving a 2022 Polaris Ranger ATV when it left the roadway, and rolled over in the west ditch.
Potato developed at NDSU now used for McDonald’s fries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The NDSU Agriculture Department has its fries and can now eat them, too. A potato developed at the university is now the star of a McDonald’s meal in the form of a French fries. The newest potato added to the ‘approved’ potato list by McDonald’s is the Dakota Russet.
