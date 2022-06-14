Jacob Stump named winner of Roosevelt Robinson Memorial Sports Scholarship

Ashland High School senior Jacob Stump has been named the winner of the 2022 Roosevelt Robinson Memorial Sports Scholarship.

Stump, who ran cross country and track for the Arrows, will be attending the University of Chicago in the fall.

"I have gained several skills through my experiences in cross country and track," Stump wrote on his scholarship application. "For instance, this past cross country season, I was able to develop my leadership skills. I organized voluntary practices every day over the summer. In addition, as the most experienced member on the team, I was able to guide the younger runners and answer their questions. I also learned valuable life lessons through sports. Cross country and track have reinforced the importance of hard work.

"However, I learned from an injury [during] my senior cross country season that even with hard work, everything does not always work out the way I want it to, but I can still have a positive attitude regardless. Moreover, my cross country coach imparted to me essential life skills such as maturity and self care. Finally, I have discovered that running is a great stress reliever in my life. These lessons and skills I have gained from cross country and track will stay with me throughout college and further into life. They will help me stand out and succeed in the work world."

Stump advanced to Division I regionals in both cross country and track each of the past two seasons.

Stump’s other activities while at AHS included Academic Challenge, various math competitions, A Cappella Choir, Sing N Swing, Arrow Dynamics, Jazz Band A, pit orchestra for the musical, National Honor Society President, Spanish Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society.

He was also involved with numerous community activities while in high school.

The Roosevelt Robinson Memorial Sports Scholarship was created in 2004 after Robinson was inducted into the Ashland County Sports Hall of Fame. As a tribute to him and to reward a graduating Ashland High athlete, the AHS class of 1966 started funding the annual $500 scholarship.