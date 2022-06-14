ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Concord, OH

Local News Briefs: Cambridge City Band to perform in New Concord

 3 days ago
New Concord concert season opens

Celebrate New Concord, the annual summer concert series, will open at 7 p.m. today, in the village park with a performance by the Cambridge City Bank. Admission is free and refreshments will be sold by the National Trail Ruritan Club, with all proceeds going to the New Concord Food Bank.

Other concerts scheduled for this year include:

  • Spank the Monkey, July 9, at Fireman’s Festival at the New Concord Elementary School Park
  • Ladies of Longford, July 26, village park
  • Northwest Territory, Aug. 9, village park
  • Muskingum Jazz Group, Aug. 23, village park

Board of DD to meet

The Guernsey County Board of DD will hold its regular board meeting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Guernsey County Board of DD Conference Room with board member in-service to follow. Ethics council meeting will be held at 5 p.m.

Ohio Northern Dean's List

Trate DeVolld of Byesville, Haley Goehring of Cambridge and Chase Chicwak of Sarahsville were named to the spring dean’s list at Ohio Northern University

U.A.W. Chapter 886 meeting scheduled

Retirees of U.A.W. Local Chapter 886 will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lee's American Restaurant.

Spongy moth treatments to begin

The Ohio Department of Agriculture are expected begin aerial treatments this week to control populations of the Spongy Moth (formerly Gypsy Moth) in Noble County. Treatments are administered using a low-flying yellow aircraft, approximately 100 feet above the tree tops.

When the project begins, daily updates on treatment progress across the state will be available on the website or by calling 614-387-0907 or 614-728-6400.

Londonderry 4-H news

The Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H Club members planted flowers as a community service project at a recent meeting.

Still project judging is on July 7 at Cambridge High School and Skillathon will be on July 14. 4-H Takes a Stand posters this year will be themed on 100 years of 4-H. The first 200 participants turning in a poster will be given a free shirt.

The next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. on June 20 at the Antrim Firehouse. Club members will be making bird feeders and enjoying an ice cream bar.

Richland Township trustees meeting

The Richland Township Trustees will conduct a special meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Richland Township Building, 201 Richland St. Senecaville.

Portion of Skyline Drive to close briefly

Skyline Drive (County Road 418) will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday between College Hill Road (Township Road 615) and Klass Road (Township Road 612).

Politics
WTAP

Authorities say threat call was a foreign scam

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities say a bomb threat to Marietta Memorial Hospital was a foreign scam call. According to a news release from the Marietta Police Department, just after noon on Friday, Marietta Memorial Hospital Security said it had got a call from a male threatening to blow up the hospital.
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF

Hardest hit areas of Wheeling begin storm cleanup

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of the hardest hit areas from Tuesday’s powerful storm include Wheeling Park and all the surrounding neighborhoods. Wheeling Park , Oakmont and Stamm Lane just to name a few ,are indescribable. You have to see it to believe it. Massive trees are being...
WHEELING, WV
whbc.com

More Severe Storms, But Power Crews Continue Making Progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Power crews have been able to make progress on getting electricity back to thousands of customers. That’s despite additional severe storms that rolled through much of the same area on Thursday. Under 14,000 power customers were out in Tuscarawas, Wayne and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Local boy helps best friend and family in need

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Helping those in need. A local boy went above and beyond to help raise funds for his best friend and her family. Kryslynn and Karter Corso need heart surgeries. Kryslynn is 13 and was recently diagnosed with a heart condition where she has an extra electrical current in her heart called […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wetzel County teacher suspended

Editors Note: This story has been updated to include a response from Smith. New Martinsville, W. Va. (WTRF)-After an executive session Monday night The Board of Education in Wetzel County decided the fate of a teacher whos accused of inappropriate behavior with a student. The School Board accepted the suspension of teacher John W. Smith […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: 28.25 Acres and misc.

Location: 73720 Township Rd 597, Flushing, OH 43977. From East Piedmont take Holloway Road south, then take TR 597 south to the property. 28.25 Acres *Flushing Twp *Belmont Co. Union LSD * Older Home. Check out this absolute online only auction near Flushing, Ohio. This property has an older home...
FLUSHING, OH
