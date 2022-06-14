SC Primary: Here’s what you need to know before going to the polls
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- Early voting in South Carolina is over and polls are officially opening Tuesday morning for the South Carolina Primary.
Polls open at 7 A.M. Tuesday morning and close at 7 P.M.SC primary ballot filled with competitive races
Spartanburg County Elections and Voter Registration Director Adam Hammons said “there is a few things voters should know” before heading to the polls.The Final Four: Candidates prepare to challenge SC Gov. McMaster in primary election
Everyone needs an official form of photo identification, anything from a driver’s license to a concealed weapons permit with your name, address and photo.
Hammons said first-time voters may not be aware that you also need to pick your party before you are able to vote because South Carolina is an open primary.
“Poll workers need to know what ballot to give you,” Hammons added.SC Local elections study guide: Who are you voting for on Tuesday? (Primary Election, June 14, 2022)
Hammons also said a few polling locations have changed because of construction.
If you typically vote at Broome High School, you will go to Cliffdale Middle. If you vote at Carlyle Weslyn Church, you will vote at Carlyle Foster Grove Elementary. And if you vote at Pacolet Elementary, you will go to Pacolet Middle.SC state elections study guide (Primary Election, June 14, 2022)
Hammons reminds voters if they are still in line when the polls close, they will still be able to cast their vote.
