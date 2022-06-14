Goldschmidt, Carlson homer, Cards send Pirates to 7th loss

Pirates Cardinals Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, June 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and Dylan Carlson added a three-run blast to help the St. Louis Cardinals rally past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5.

Michael Chavis and Diego Castillo homered for Pittsburgh, which dropped its season-high seventh in a row.

The Cardinals scored five times in the sixth inning to erase a 5-0 deficit. Brendan Donovan started the comeback with a two-run double.

St. Louis has won six of seven against its NL Central rival this season.

Chavis highlighted a four-run outburst in the fifth with a three-run homer that put the Pirates up 5-0.

