ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Crawford County's COVID cases up 58.7%; Ohio cases up 4.1%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFnYX_0gA4ijy900

New coronavirus cases increased 4.1% in Ohio in the week ending Sunday as the state added 18,247 cases. The previous week had 17,530 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio ranked 39th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.9% from the week before, with 753,773 cases reported. With 3.51% of the country's population, Ohio had 2.42% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 31 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Crawford County reported 73 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 46 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 11,508 cases and 215 deaths.

Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Gallia County with 237 cases per 100,000 per week; Morgan County with 221; and Athens County with 214. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Franklin County, with 2,542 cases; Cuyahoga County, with 2,003 cases; and Hamilton County, with 1,611. Weekly case counts rose in 57 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Hamilton, Franklin and Warren counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Across Ohio, cases fell in 31 counties, with the best declines in Stark County, with 467 cases from 556 a week earlier; in Mahoning County, with 370 cases from 429; and in Medina County, with 240 cases from 297.

In Ohio, zero people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, zero people were reported dead.

A total of 2,798,900 people in Ohio have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,657 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 85,515,795 people have tested positive and 1,011,275 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Ohio's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 12.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,666
  • The week before that: 1,570
  • Four weeks ago: 1,439

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,343
  • The week before that: 56,290
  • Four weeks ago: 49,207

Hospitals in 30 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 31 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crawford County's COVID cases up 58.7%; Ohio cases up 4.1%

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio reverses course on new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,169 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, flipping course for second time and leaving no certain trend. Ohio's COVID-19 cases showed signs of increasing last week as it marked more than 18,000 new cases, after a drop-off that ended an eight-week streak of consistent rises […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crawford County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Crawford County, OH
City
Bucyrus, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with a touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling nearly two miles, with wind speeds hitting 90 miles per hour. No one was hurt or killed while the tornado moved through Pike County, according to NWS.
WILMINGTON, OH
Phys.org

Invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

A new botanical survey of southwest Ohio found that invasive species introduced to the United States over the past century are crowding out many native plants. Biologists from the University of Cincinnati are retracing two exhaustive surveys conducted 100 years apart to see how the Queen City's plant diversity has changed over the past two centuries. They focused their attention on undeveloped parts of cemeteries, banks of the Mill Creek and public parks that have remained protected from development during the last 200 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Johns Hopkins University
13abc.com

New Ohio fireworks law takes effect July 1

Body cam video released of Toledo police recruit charged with OVI. Caila Barringer is charge with OVI, using a weapon while intoxicated along with other charges..
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Seneca County tomorrow

NORWALK—The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Seneca County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI- related fatal crashes last year in...
NBC4 Columbus

All Ohio Krogers affected by recall for aspirin, acetaminophen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications. Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled. In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati. “The recalled products do not have […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Tornados confirmed in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County earlier this week. The first tornado, an EF-1, touched down at approximately 11:11 p.m. Monday near Chesterville, Morrow County, and moved southeast into Knox County before breaking apart near Cochran Road. The total path of the tornado, […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

909
Followers
578
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy