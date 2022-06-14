ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

EU signs deal with Bavarian Nordic for delivery of monkeypox vaccine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tDML_0gA4ifRF00

AMSTERDAM, June 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday said it had signed a deal with Danish biotech firm Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) for the delivery of around 110,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine.

The agreement marks the first time that the EU budget is used for the direct purchase of vaccines and would make the shots rapidly available to all EU member states, Norway and Iceland, the commission said.

Around 900 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 19 EU countries, Norway and Iceland since May 18.

Reporting by Bart Meijer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Putin just said that Russia will be raking in oil and gas profits for years to come, and 3 key data points show he might be right

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a meeting last week that despite the EU’s recently announced embargo on Russian energy, it would take years before the West stops importing Russian oil and natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Tanzania Signs Deal For $30Bn LNG Project With Shell, Equinor

Tanzania has made history with the signing of the initial Host Government Agreement for the country's $30 billion LNG project. — Tanzania has made history with the signing of the initial Host Government Agreement (HGA) for the country’s $30 billion LNG project. In the presence of the President...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Monkeypox#Bavarian Nordic#Eu Countries#The European Commission#Danish#Bart Meijer Our Standards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Vaccines
nationalinterest.org

Biden’s War on Chinese Computer Chips Harms Americans

A less confrontational approach towards Chinese chipmakers would reduce inflation and stem the escalatory spiral of economic warfare between the United States and China. The shortage in microelectronics is increasing prices in addition to stunting economic growth in the United States. Inflation has reached a forty-year high as a result of pandemic-driven distortions in demand and disruptions in supply chains for key inputs like semiconductors. Treasury Secretary Janet Yelled estimated this week that “a third of U.S. inflation is new and used cars and … it is all due to a shortage of semiconductors.”
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Free courts at stake as EU mulls Poland funding

Poland’s prime minister recently asserted that the vast majority of Polish judges under scrutiny by a controversial judicial chamber were drunk drivers, rapists or thieves.That claim was quickly rejected by nearly 60 judges being investigated by the so-called Disciplinary Chamber at the Supreme Court of Poland. In an open letter to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, they said none among them had committed crimes, and all were instead being targeted for defending judicial independence. Their fate — and the independence of Polish courts more broadly — is at the heart of a dispute with the European Union, which has withheld...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ancient DNA solves mystery over origin of medieval Black Death

June 15 (Reuters) - Ancient DNA from bubonic plague victims buried in cemeteries on the old Silk Road trade route in Central Asia has helped solve an enduring mystery, pinpointing an area in northern Kyrgyzstan as the launching point for the Black Death that killed tens of millions of people in the mid-14th century.
SCIENCE
The Independent

India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid US-China rivalry

A special meeting between India and Southeast Asian foreign ministers opened Thursday with co-chairs India and Singapore calling for strengthening ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a heightened rivalry between the United States and China that threatens peace and stability in the region.India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations face geopolitical headwinds from the war in Ukraine and its knock-on effects on food and energy security as well as fertilizer and commodities prices and logistics and supply chain disruptions."India fully supports a strong, unified, prosperous ASEAN whose centrality in the...
POLITICS
Reuters

WTO in overtime push for trade accords, India defiant

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Wednesday extended negotiations on food, fisheries and vaccines by an additional day amid growing doubts it could find consensus on any change to global trade rules, crippled by India's refusal to compromise. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week, its...
ECONOMY
BBC

NI Protocol: UK reveals plans to ditch parts of EU Brexit deal

The UK government has published plans to get rid of parts of the post-Brexit deal it agreed with the EU in 2019. It wants to change the Northern Ireland Protocol to make it easier for some goods to flow from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. But the EU opposes the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy