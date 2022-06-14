ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seville, OH

Farm Bureau to present silage safety program

By Staff Report
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
The Ashland, Holmes, Medina and Wayne Farm Bureaus will present a program on silage safety at Rupp-Dale Farm, 10384 Sterling Road, Seville, on June 30. Speaker Doug DeGroff, with the Keith Bolsen Silage Safety Foundation, will give a presentation about silo face avalanches.

Silage safety is the second session in a series of safety sessions. Additional topics to be discussed are packing safety, safe dry matter sampling, road safety and vertical silo and unloader safety.

The event is free and open to the public. Content will target farmers and custom harvesters who harvest, store and feed out ensiled feedstuffs. A barbecue lunch is available noon-1 p.m.. The program begins at 1 p.m. Registration is required by calling 330-263-7456.

Attendees can receive safety training credit for Ohio Farm Bureau’s BWC group rating program.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Bureau#Silage#Road Safety#Wayne Farm Bureaus#Rupp Dale Farm#Ohio Farm Bureau#Bwc
