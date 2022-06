DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Wednesday: Wednesday starts cloudy with a better shot of showers and thunderstorms through the first part of our day. As we head towards this afternoon, most look to clear showers and storms out for a bit, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. This evening a second round of showers and storms arrives for Northwest Wisconsin as well as the U.P. It looks like some of these storms could be strong to severe in nature with the potential for strong winds and damaging hail; however, a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Temperatures today are cooler, only climbing into the low and mid-70s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO