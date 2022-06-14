ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Science Foundation funds scholarships at UNG

By Clark Leonard, UNG
Eleven University of North Georgia students are taking a major step in their academic journey this summer thanks to Research Experiences for Undergraduates funded by the National Science Foundation. Another will participate in an opportunity through the Summer Undergraduate Research Experience at Emory University.

The students will gain valuable research experience in fields such as biology, chemistry, and physics at universities on both U.S. coasts and in between.

“The fact that so many of our students receive these offers year after year is a testament to the robust preparation and formation they receive at UNG,” Dr. John Leyba, dean of UNG’s College of Science & Mathematics, said. “These experiences will transform our students and help to inform and reinforce their decisions to become professional scientists who will contribute to the greater good of humanity in their future careers.”

Chloe Allen, a senior from Buford, Georgia, pursuing a degree in biology, is conducting genetic research on the evolution of frogs through her REU at the California Academy of Sciences, a research institute and natural history museum in San Francisco. Dr. Lauren Oliver and Dr. Abby Neyer, UNG biology faculty members, have served as her mentors ahead of this new opportunity.

“They’ve molded me into the scientist I am now,” Allen said. “This REU means the world to me. My dream career is to travel the world studying frogs. This opportunity will help me make connections across the country so I can dive into my career once I finish my bachelor’s degree.”

Sarah Clark, a senior from Cumming, Georgia, pursuing a degree in chemistry, is researching alternative plant sources for medicinal use as antibiotic resistance grows.

Her REU is at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and she was accepted to five of the eight REUs for which she applied, giving her a choice of where to attend.

“I was shaking every time I got an acceptance email,” Clark said. “The professors at UNG have been amazing at seeing what I’m capable of, even when I can’t see it. They’ve been phenomenal.”

Ramiro Ferreyra, a senior from Washington, Georgia, pursuing degrees in physics and cybersecurity, is thankful for the chance to conduct experimental nuclear physics research in his REU at Notre Dame University with Dr. Tan Ahn. He said his time at Notre Dame should help further shape his career path.

“I want to take advantage of this opportunity and learn the most I can,” Ferreyra said. “This will help me gain more ideas for my future research.”

Other UNG students participating in research experiences are:

  • Anna Cronan, biology, University of Michigan
  • Destiney Dempsey, psychology, West Virginia University
  • Annaleena Hansen, chemistry, Mississippi State University
  • Fernando Linares, biology, Emory University
  • Haley Menees, biology, University of Minnesota
  • Kate Monheim, chemistry, Georgia State University
  • James Pearce, chemistry, Mississippi State University
  • Kyala Shabani, chemistry, Georgia Southern University
  • Andy Sunshine, chemistry, Georgia State University

Students interested in applying for REUs or scholarships can contact the Nationally Competitive Scholarships office at ncs@ung.edu or Dr. David Patterson, associate professor of biology and NCS faculty fellow for STEM scholarships, at david.patterson@ung.edu.

