Amanda A. Quade

Florence Bambrick Yarney, a gifted teacher, parent, and friend, died June 4 at her home in Grafton surrounded by her family. She was born July 30, 1940 in Jersey City, New Jersey, daughter of Lillian O’Hara (nee) and Richard Bambrick. At age 12 her father died, leaving her mother and their four children. Grandparents helped out and Florence graduated from College of Notre Dame of Maryland in 1962. Musical theater at school and later in the Washington D.C. area balanced her “day job” at U.S. News and World Report. In 1966 she joined a college friend in Milwaukee where she obtained a teacher’s license. She received a Master of Science and Curriculum and Instruction - English from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1974. She taught English in the Lincoln and Riverside Milwaukee public schools until she retired in 1999. A section on “Wacky Teachers” in the February 1998 edition of the Riverside U. High School student newspaper comments: “Ms. Yarney is notorious for her theatrical teaching style. Ever read the Scarlet Letter? How about The Crucible? If not, never fear. In Ms. Yarney’s class, you’ll more than likely get a full Broadway-quality performance dealing with the book in question. When answering a question in class, a good answer will more than likely produce ‘Oh! Yes!’ while a bad answer will sometimes produce an ‘Oh! Oh no!’ All in all, these outbursts and performances only help to keep students focused and it shows that Ms. Yarney has a concern for her students’ future. She states, ‘I love all of my students whether they know it or not...’ When asked about why she does what she does, the outbursts and performances, Ms. Yarney simply replied, ‘The eleventh commandment of teaching is: thou shalt not bore’!”

GRAFTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO