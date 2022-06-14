ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Amanda A. Quade

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 9, 1921 - June 9, 2022. Amanda A. Quade (nee Dorzok), 100, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the (Cedar Ridge) Cottages in West Bend. She was born on December 9, 1921, to the late Karl and...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Matthew A. Bloom

Matthew A. Bloom died unexpectedly of natural causes on June 13, 2022, at age 45. Matt was a lifelong resident of West Bend and 1995 graduate of West Bend West High School. After high school, he worked most of his career in material handling. Matt loved movies and went back to school in his late 20s to pursue that passion. He received an associate degree in video motion graphics from Madison Media Institute in 2008. While that never became a career, he continued to make movies as a hobby. He was an outstanding cook and took great pride in making delicious meals for anyone who was around. Additionally, Matt loved sports, camping, and spending time with his family. He will forever be remembered for his kind heart, his ability to make people laugh, and his crazy campfire stories.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Vivian A. Bunker

June 18, 1946 - June 10, 2022. Vivian A. Bunker of Waukesha passed away peacefully with her husband at her side on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born in Milwaukee on June 18, 1946, the daughter of Frank and Vivian (nee Nachazel) Knight. She...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Gary Luterbach

July 10, 1954 - June 12, 2022. It brings us great sadness to inform you that G.L. is no longer with us. He made his way to Heaven on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He had a complicated and lengthy run of health issues - he always bounced back, but cancer finally did him in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dennis P. McEvoy

Dennis P. McEvoy was born to eternal life on June 13, 2022, at the age of 75. Dennis was born and raised in Milwaukee and later moved to Waukesha County. Dennis was a 30-year employee of ProHealth Care (Waukesha Memorial Hospital) as director of plant, safety and security. His work ethic was unmatched not only at work, but at home. He loved landscaping and took pride in his well-manicured lawn. In addition to watching the races at Hales Corners and Slinger Speedway, his happy place was “putzing” in his yard.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI
Obituaries
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
State
South Dakota State
Greater Milwaukee Today

Scott Michael Hendrickson

May 6, 1966 - Oct. 8, 2021. Please join us for a celebration of Scott’s brilliantly lived life on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at The Rotary Building at Frame Park, 1150 Baxter St., Waukesha, WI 53186. Memorials are appreciated to the Wounded Warriors, any veterans’ nonprofit organization or City of Hope Research Hospital.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michael Frank Samann

Michael Frank Samann, 59, entered his eternal home on June 11, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children. Mike was born on April 2, 1963, in Milwaukee and grew up on his family’s homestead in Grafton. He graduated from Grafton High School, class of 1981. He went on to earn his associate degree in Tool and Die from Moraine Park Technical College. Mike was a dedicated and loyal employee, as seen in his 38 years working with one employer - GKN Sinter Metal. It was this dedication and loyalty that his fellow employees admired day in and day out.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fr. Paul Nadolny

Fr. Paul Nadolny, SVD, who was born and raised in Waukesha passed away June 12, 2022. He was the loving son of the late John and Elizabeth Nadolny. Resurrection Mass will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Techny Towers, Techny Ill. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, Techny. In...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Florence Yarney, 81

Florence Bambrick Yarney, a gifted teacher, parent, and friend, died June 4 at her home in Grafton surrounded by her family. She was born July 30, 1940 in Jersey City, New Jersey, daughter of Lillian O’Hara (nee) and Richard Bambrick. At age 12 her father died, leaving her mother and their four children. Grandparents helped out and Florence graduated from College of Notre Dame of Maryland in 1962. Musical theater at school and later in the Washington D.C. area balanced her “day job” at U.S. News and World Report. In 1966 she joined a college friend in Milwaukee where she obtained a teacher’s license. She received a Master of Science and Curriculum and Instruction - English from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1974. She taught English in the Lincoln and Riverside Milwaukee public schools until she retired in 1999. A section on “Wacky Teachers” in the February 1998 edition of the Riverside U. High School student newspaper comments: “Ms. Yarney is notorious for her theatrical teaching style. Ever read the Scarlet Letter? How about The Crucible? If not, never fear. In Ms. Yarney’s class, you’ll more than likely get a full Broadway-quality performance dealing with the book in question. When answering a question in class, a good answer will more than likely produce ‘Oh! Yes!’ while a bad answer will sometimes produce an ‘Oh! Oh no!’ All in all, these outbursts and performances only help to keep students focused and it shows that Ms. Yarney has a concern for her students’ future. She states, ‘I love all of my students whether they know it or not...’ When asked about why she does what she does, the outbursts and performances, Ms. Yarney simply replied, ‘The eleventh commandment of teaching is: thou shalt not bore’!”
GRAFTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Gardening#Catholic Church
Greater Milwaukee Today

Roundy’s announces 150th anniversary celebration

MILWAUKEE — Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc. kicked off celebrating their 150th anniversary on Wednesday. According to a press release, a press conference was held to kick off the 11-week celebration with Gov. Tony Evers proclaiming June 15, 2022, as Roundy’s Supermarkets Day in Wisconsin. This was followed by individual proclamations by Mayor Cavalier Johnson of Milwaukee and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway of Madison also proclaiming June 15, 2022, as Roundy’s Day in their respective cities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg Snapshot community breakfast tells of growth and progress

CEDARBURG — The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce held a Cedarburg Snapshot state of the community breakfast Tuesday morning that featured representatives from the school district, city and town. Maggie Dobson, executive director of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has sold over $66,000 in Cedarburg gift checks...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mueske embraces coaching promotion

OCONOMOWOC — The holiday of Thanksgiving will carry a little extra meaning this year for Kim Mueske. Nine days beforehand, Mueske will make her debut as head coach of the Oconomowoc High School girls basketball team when the Raccoons visit Sun Prairie East for a 7:15 p.m. nonconference game.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Greater Milwaukee Today

When it comes to state baseball, there’s never a dull moment

There is never a dull moment at state baseball. It had been three years since the traditional format of the WIAA State Baseball Tournament was in place, most notably in Division 1, where teams must win twice in one day in order to advance to the championship game. Three years...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sunset Bowl owner’s daughter taking over bowling alley

WAUKESHA — Bowling pins and rented shoes have been a part of Jaelynn Hoehnen’s life since she was a kid. “It’s definitely different and you meet a lot of new people and people who become like family,” Jaelynn Hoehnen said. She will take over the majority...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Schraufnagel resigns from Oconomowoc school board

OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc Area School District School Board member Chad Schraufnagel announced he is resigning from the board in an email Tuesday morning. According to the email, Schraufnagel said he is resigning to take a position as district administrator for the Lake Country School District. “The Lake County School...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Trail’s Edge Apartments finishes parking lots

WEST BEND — Concrete was poured to finish the parking lots at Trail’s Edge Apartments in West Bend on Tuesday. About 425 cubic yards of concrete was taken to the site to be poured, according to a post from West Bend’s Facebook page. According to the post,...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jackson's Coffeeville Company celebrating its anniversary Saturday

JACKSON — The Coffeeville Company in Jackson is having a sixth anniversary celebration on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with live music and coffee giveaways while supplies last, to celebrate the anniversary, and to thank the community for its support over the past couple of years. “With...
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

NotJoeAverage Bakehouse & Deli changes hours

NEW BERLIN — NotJoeAverage Bakehouse & Deli, 2601 S. Sunnyslope Road, is changing their hours to be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. “We are so pleased that the demand for our products has been so high and that people have enjoyed everything so much! Joe and I have learned from our first week being open that we simply must have more time to maintain the quantity and quality of our products. We have decided that we are going to be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. This will give our team more time to maintain a great experience for everyone and ensure that we don’t run out of things. After we get a bigger team and we all are more seasoned with the routine, we will open again on Tuesdays,” the bakeshop announced on Facebook.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Muskego shuts out De Pere to reach title game

MILWAUKEE — To ensure that history wouldn’t repeat itself, Lance Matthews turned back the clock. Matthews, the girls soccer coach at Muskego, led the Warriors to a WIAA Division 1 state title in 2019 when they were the No. 4 seed. That year, Muskego upset top-seeded Waunakee in the state semifinals on its way to an eventual state championship.
MUSKEGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Reynold’s Pasty Shop issues statewide recall for packaged patties

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced that Milwaukee-based Reynold’s Pasty Shop has issued a Class 1 recall on Thursday for packaged patties sold in stores throughout Wisconsin because they were not inspected by state officials. The recall is for Reynold’s Northern Pasty...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy