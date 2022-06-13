Mrs. Peggy Cothron Taylor

Mrs. Maude Williams Webster, age 89 of Madison died Monday afternoon, June 13 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Sumner County. She is survived by: 2 daughters, Nanci Cross and husband Roy T. Wueatherholt of White House, Cindia Bush and husband James Larry of Goodlettsville; brother, Wade S. Williams and wife Suzanne of Cane Ridge; 3 grandchildren, Lyle W. Cross and wife Christina Mitchell of Hendersonville, Allen Bush and wife Laura of Goodlettsville, Michelle All and husband Mark of Hendersonville; 5 great-grandchildren, Aiden Cross, Jalen All, Brody All, Zander Bush, Gunner Bush.
