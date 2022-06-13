Mrs. Peggy Cothron Taylor

You are invited to attend the ‘Rally on the River’ candidate forum at the Smith County Fair on Monday, July 4, 2022. This event will be held at the Smith County Fair Grounds located at 159 Ag Center Lane – Carthage, Tennessee. The event will begin around 6:00pm, immediately following the Apple Pie Contest in the Pioneer Village area of the fairgrounds.

SMITH COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO