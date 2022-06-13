ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riddleton, TN

Mrs. Peggy Cothron Taylor

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Peggy Cothron Taylor, age 77 of Riddleton, died Friday morning, June 10 at Tri-Star Centennial in Nashville. She is survived by: husband, Wayne Taylor; daughters, Melanie Powell and husband Jeff of Lebanon, Daphne McCall...

Mrs. Maude Williams Webster

Mrs. Maude Williams Webster, age 89 of Madison died Monday afternoon, June 13 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Sumner County. She is survived by: 2 daughters, Nanci Cross and husband Roy T. Wueatherholt of White House, Cindia Bush and husband James Larry of Goodlettsville; brother, Wade S. Williams and wife Suzanne of Cane Ridge; 3 grandchildren, Lyle W. Cross and wife Christina Mitchell of Hendersonville, Allen Bush and wife Laura of Goodlettsville, Michelle All and husband Mark of Hendersonville; 5 great-grandchildren, Aiden Cross, Jalen All, Brody All, Zander Bush, Gunner Bush.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Mrs. Mary Lou Fitzpatrick

Mrs. Mary Lou Fitzpatrick, age 81 of Gordonsville, died Sunday evening, June 12 at Smith County Health Care. She is survived by: sons, Eddie Fitzpatrick and wife Sherry of Flat Rock, Scotty Fitzpatrick and wife Leslie of Riddleton. Mrs. Fitzpatrick is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where...
GORDONSVILLE, TN
Free Summer Concert on Courthouse Lawn Saturday, June 18th 2022

Bring your blankets or lawn chairs and come out to enjoy the second concert of the Summer Concert Series this Saturday, June 18th at 6 p.m. on the steps and lawn of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Carthage. Performers will include Rhonda Funk at 6 p.m. and Ron Miller & The Roadhouse Roosters at 7 p.m.
CARTHAGE, TN
2nd Annual Fred Keith Memorial Ride and Poker Run

The Caney Fork CMT/ABATE will sponsor the 2nd Annual Fred Keith Memorial Ride and Poker Run this Saturday, June 18th, 2022. Registration will be 8-8:45 a.m. at the Veterans Hall, 222 Main Street, Carthage. The ride will start at 9 a.m. All vehicles are welcome. Cost is $20 per bike or vehicle, $10 additional passenger or additional poker hand.
CARTHAGE, TN
‘Rally on the River’ candidate forum at the Smith County Fair set for July 4

You are invited to attend the ‘Rally on the River’ candidate forum at the Smith County Fair on Monday, July 4, 2022. This event will be held at the Smith County Fair Grounds located at 159 Ag Center Lane – Carthage, Tennessee. The event will begin around 6:00pm, immediately following the Apple Pie Contest in the Pioneer Village area of the fairgrounds.
SMITH COUNTY, TN

