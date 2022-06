Two suspects were behind bars Thursday in what police said was an intentionally set mobile home fire in Santa Ana that left a man and a woman dead. Jason Blanchard, who was being held without bail, was charged Wednesday with two counts of murder with special-circumstance allegations of multiple victims and a felony count of arson and possession of a firearm by a felon. Blanchard also faces sentencing enhancements for the discharge of a firearm causing death. He did not enter a plea Wednesday at his arraignment, which was rescheduled for July 15.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO