FARGO (KFGO) – There will be four new members of the Fargo School Board, as three of the four incumbents running did not get re-elected to their seats. Fargo attorney Melissa Burkland was the leading vote-getter in the race, with Katie Christensen, Greg Clark, and Nyamal Dei also winning seats, and incumbent Robin Nelson beating fellow incumbent Rebecca Knutson by just 51 votes to seize the fifth and final open seat on the board.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO