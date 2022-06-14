ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

NAACP banquet speaker: Don't settle for 'enough'

By James Simpson II, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPYhC_0gA4hK8J00

MANSFIELD — Mansfield's NAACP local branch held its 35th Annual Life Membership Banquet Saturday evening at the Life Celebration Center.

The keynote speaker for the evening was Dr. Victor Coleman, Jr. from Toledo, Ohio. Coleman is a motivational speaker and his topic was "Enough is Just Enough."

Coleman grew up in Toledo and spoke about growing up in impoverishment, being associated with drugs and gangs, being held back in the second grade and battling low self-esteem.

"In my teenage years, I struggled with self-esteem, reading and writing, my father not being present, my stepdad was addicted to drugs and my mom working 2-3 jobs so she can provide to keep us out the projects," said Coleman, during his speech.

Coleman was arrested at 15 for stealing his parents' car and started selling marijuana. Coleman described his years as a youth as being in an "identity crisis." Even while working for a public utility company, he continued to hustle and sell drugs in the streets.

After receiving a picture from his younger brother in 2009 of his youngest son holding $10,000, which was drug money, Coleman decided to give up the street life for good. While pursuing his PhD, Coleman said while speaking with his son on the phone he said to him, "Talk to you later future Dr. Coleman."

That motivated Coleman to continue pursuing his PhD.

"My son spoke life into me," said Coleman. "That changed my life forever. I was willing to settle for just enough. The bachelor's degree was just enough. The supervisor position was just enough. I decided that I was tired of just enough and I needed to take it to the next level."

In 2010, Coleman graduated from Full Sail University with a bachelor's degree in Entertainment Business. In 2013, he received his master's degree in entertainment business. In 2019, he defended his dissertation on cross-ethnic mentoring, completing his PhD in business management, specializing in leadership.

Coleman founded the V.J. Coleman Jr. Flight School in 2010, a coaching and mentoring organization that continues to encourage others to take flight in their own spiritual, physical and mental destinations as they pursue success.

In 2019, Coleman also put in place Flying Financially Free, a financial literacy course where he educates others on budgeting, credit, debt payoff, and real estate.

Overall, Coleman stressed to the audience to stop settling for just enough.

"I challenge you to do more in the community," said Coleman. "Help your neighbor and make a difference in the lives of young people and older people."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: NAACP banquet speaker: Don't settle for 'enough'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lima News

Putnam County court records

The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on June 14. Dominic A. McCrate, 28, Ottawa; domestic violence. Aaron L. Hazelton, 33, Pandora; tampering with records and forgery. Cindy Hartman; 71, Columbus Grove; complicity in the commission of an offense. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, Oakwood; theft of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
laprensanewspaper.com

Latina Among Toledo City Council Leadership

Some 2 decades Theresa Morris was a vital part of the administration, assisting Rep. Marcy Kaptur in District 9 [at times, included both Toledo and Cleveland]. Recently, Ms. Morris decided to serve the citizens of Toledo. Theresa Morris has only been serving as a Toledo City Council member for a...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Public Schools cancels Wednesday summer school at Beverly Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools officials have canceled Wednesday summer school classes at Beverly Elementary School. District officials noted that the south Toledo school building has no air conditioning and temperatures are predicted to possibly reach 100 degrees. TPS offers Summer Success Extended Learning opportunities for students in...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Society
Mansfield, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Mansfield, OH
City
Toledo, OH
WHIO Dayton

Several men sentenced in death of BGSU student Stone Foltz

TOLEDO — Authorities in Toledo said several men who were convicted in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student were sentenced Thursday. Prior to his death, Stone Foltz had attended an off-campus event for Pi-Kappa Alpha fraternity in Spring of 2021. The event was designed for new members to receive mentors. According to court documents, those older members provided the new members with alcohol and forced them to drink the whole bottle.
TOLEDO, OH
whbc.com

Canton Firefighter on Leave, Accused of Assault

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton firefighter is on paid administrative leave, charged with breaking into the home of a co-worker and assaulting her. 26-year-old Victoria Carafelli is charged with aggravated burglary for breaking into the victim’s Canton home, going through a window where the two fought, according to the police report.
CANTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

J.D. Vance voices opposition to Senate gun reform framework

In Washington, a bipartisan group of Senators appears to be on the cusp of a gun reform deal. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has even given his blessing to the framework, but a bit closer to home, Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance says he wouldn’t vote for it. “From what I’ve seen of […] The post J.D. Vance voices opposition to Senate gun reform framework appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
DELAWARE, OH
24hip-hop.com

The Spotlight’s On Sandusky Ohio’s Own Flipzworld

Born in Sandusky, Oh, Flipzworld is an independent music producer whose name has been up in conversations about being the next big thing in the Hip Hop industry. Getting inspired from a lot of different producers his biggest one being JDilla. The ambitious producer clearly showed that he had the...
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Coleman
cwcolumbus.com

MIA for 71 years, Korean War soldier remains are laid to rest back in Ohio

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A hero was laid to rest at Northlawn Memory Gardens Tuesday. On July 20, 1950, Army Private First Class Jack E. Lilley went missing in action after his unit was overrun by enemy forces in Korea. After being missing in action for 71 years his family was notified that his remains had been located and identified through DNA testing.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

83 and 93-year-old robbed Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Carol Zomkowski, 83, and Daniel Wozniak, 93, were pulling into their driveway in the 3000 block of Elm Street in north Toledo when two men pointed guns at them and demanded money. The older couple handed over money and the two men fled on foot. Both...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Drugs#Banquet#Financial Literacy
whbc.com

Mayor: Navarre Firm Moving to Canton, Council Approves Tax Abatement

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Navarre-area company is moving to Canton, bringing at least 13 new jobs to town. City council has approved a 10-year 75-percent property tax abatement for Terydon Incorporated, a manufacturer of high-pressure waterjet systems. They will move to McKinley Avenue and 4th...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic tickets on sale

CANTON, Ohio – Tickets are on sale for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic over Labor Day weekend. The game will pit the Central State University Marauders – Ohio’s sole Black HBCU team – against the Winston-Salem State University Rams at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
13abc.com

Common concert canceled “due to travel delays”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The concert that was supposed to kick off the ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series was cancelled Friday morning. Rapper/actor Common was planned to be the headliner for the show, though it ended up being called off “due to travel delays.” A ProMedica spokesperson told 13abc an airline canceled the scheduled flight to the Toledo area and there were no other flight available during the needed timeframe.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

American Airlines ending service in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - American Airlines will be permanently ending service in Toledo later this summer. According to a company spokesperson, American Airlines is ending service from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport on Sept. 7 due to a pilot staffing shortage. The company said it will be reaching out...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two arrested for allegedly stealing $56k worth of jewelry in Perrysburg Twp.

PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Two suspects were identified and arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a local department store on Thursday. According to Perrysburg Township Police, Brian O’Neal, of Lima, was arrested on May 27 in Lima, and Tiffany Giddings, of Michigan, was arrested in Toledo on Thursday.
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy