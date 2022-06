TRON DAO Reserve is set to withdraw 2.5 billion TRX out of Binance, making it more difficult for short sellers to short the asset. The last thing Justin Sun – founder of TRON – would like to see is the UST-Terra fiasco being repeated again on his stablecoin project USDD. The confident founder, who had vowed the lost peg of the stablecoin would be soon recovered, injected $220 million on Wednesday to purchase TRX on Binance.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO