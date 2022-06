In a recent workers' compensation case out of Idaho, the Supreme Court of Idaho reaffirmed a long-standing principle in workers' comp law that post-injury weight gain by an injured worker does not relieve the insurance carrier from providing medical care related to the injury, even if the weight gain has exacerbated the work-related injury. The exception to this principle would be in a case where an injured worker sets out intentionally or with "deliberate" disregard of the risk involved in gaining weight. That situation is highly unlikely to ever happen, although it would be interesting to see it attempted.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO