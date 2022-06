HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “This one will be bigger and better, I must tell you. We’re excited about celebrating on the 19th,” Mayor Deanna Reed said. The celebration this year and the last was organized with the help of several community leaders, including Mayor Reed, Magpie Diner owner Kirsten Moore, and Harrisonburg City Councilman Chris Jones.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO