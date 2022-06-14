ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

2 in custody after car fire in Dayton

By Katie Shatsby
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in custody after a domestic dispute that occurred overnight in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police responded to a vehicle fire on Lori Sue Avenue near North Gettysburg Avenue just after midnight.

When police arrived on scene, they found a car on fire.

What led up to the incident is unknown at this time.

