2 in custody after car fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in custody after a domestic dispute that occurred overnight in Dayton.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police responded to a vehicle fire on Lori Sue Avenue near North Gettysburg Avenue just after midnight.Officer calls for backup in Brookville
When police arrived on scene, they found a car on fire.
What led up to the incident is unknown at this time.
