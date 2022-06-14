ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanguard’s Newest Edition of ‘How America Saves’ Details How Retirement Plans Should Evolve for Modern Workers

By Leah Mikulich
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago
Malvern’s Vanguard released the newest edition of How America Saves, the firm’s seminal report on 401(k) plan design and retirement savings habits. Through its annual, comprehensive analysis of nearly five million 401(k) accounts record-kept at Vanguard, the report reveals additional plan design opportunities employers can address to further improve workers’ retirement...

