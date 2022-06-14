ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard Public Schools offer free summer meals, but there's a catch worrying needy parents

By Bailey Gallion, Florida Today
 3 days ago

This summer, free meals for children at Brevard Public Schools are once again available. But they might not be as easy for families to access because of United States Department of Agriculture regulations.

Last summer, families of any child under the age of 18 could pick up boxes of food containing seven days of lunches and breakfasts. This summer, meals must be consumed on-site, meaning parents who wish to take part in the program must transport their children to and from a nearby school each weekday.

The change means lower income families who are the most likely to need food assistance this summer — especially those without access to reliable transportation — might have difficulty accessing the meals. Children who aren’t in walking distance of a school and whose parents work during the day are the most likely to be left out, some parents fear.

The topic generated many comments on social media, with some parents saying they would be unable to make use of the meal distributions. Some said they had no transportation; others said given the price of gas has reached record highs this summer, they might not be able to afford taking their kids to the camp everyday.

Sharon Frances, mother to three Brevard teenagers lives in Viera, one of Brevard’s more affluent neighborhoods. But she says across the street from her there are affordable apartments, and the kids who live there won’t be within walking or biking distance of any school, making the meals inaccessible to them.

“Those families need transportation, which can be difficult, especially if the parents are working, and they're trying to figure out their childcare which is rough enough,” Frances said. “Not only is that leading to more food insecurities for some families, but it's also isolating children because they're not getting out.”

BPS Spokesman Russell Bruhn said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA, which funds summer lunch programs, loosened its guidelines to allow parents to take meals home for their children. This year, all meals must be consumed on the premises or the school district won’t be reimbursed.

“This was how it was done (pre-pandemic),” Bruhn said. “We're trying to meet that need as best we can, within the guidelines of health and safety. So that’s what we're back to doing.”

Bruhn said he isn’t aware of any accommodations for families who might struggle to transport their children to school for meals.

All children under 18 can still receive free meals, regardless of whether they are BPS students. A full list of times and locations is available at summerbreakspot.org .

Frances said she wishes all BPS schools would provide lunches to children. She said she can't stand to see children go hungry, so she often feeds her three teenagers' friends. All kid

"The best bet for them to get nutritional meals is through these free meal programs, and they're not being made available to everybody and they should," Frances said. "The schools really need to open up in all areas. Not just the ones that they feel are the most needy because ... even the solidly middle class families are having a hard time making ends meet right now. Even those parents with transportation can't pay for gas."

Bailey Gallion is the education reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallion at 321-242-3786 or bgallion@floridatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard Public Schools offer free summer meals, but there's a catch worrying needy parents

