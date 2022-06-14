ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Record Heat Possible Tuesday In Southeast Minnesota

By Kim David
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The official beginning of the summer season may be a week away but it will definitely feel like it Tuesday across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Temperatures...

Areas of Southeast Minnesota Included in Tornado Watch

La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - Parts of southeastern Minnesota have been included in a tornado watch today. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued the tornado watch for Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties of southeastern Minnesota along with an area of northeast Iowa and about two-thirds of Wisconsin. The watch will be in effect until 10 PM.
Severe Weather Possible In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Hot and humid conditions dominated the weather story in southeast Minnesota Tuesday. Possible severe storms and heavy rain may make the headlines Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued this advisory:. Strong to severe storms are possible this morning. Primary. hazards are heavy rain...
It Was the Hottest Day in Rochester in…About a Year

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - Today was scorching hot across much of Minnesota. The unofficial high temperature this afternoon at the Rochester Airport was 95-degrees and the heat index was nearly 100-degrees. The high temperature was two degrees below the record for the date, but it was the warmest it has been in Rochester since June 10th of last year.
The Best Places To Tube In Minnesota and Iowa

The Farmer's Almanac is calling for a brutal summer with scorching hot temps so you are going to want to find ways to beat the heat. Floating down a river with a bunch of friends is one my favorite things to do. Below you'll see some of the best places to go in Minnesota and Iowa for a fun day of tubing.
Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
Some Of The Most Underrated Beaches In Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin

Everybody likes finding THEIR beach. For many, it's a part of Park Point, Brighton Beach, or just some rocks by the Lakewalk. Everyone's perfect beach is a little different, but there usually some common threads. A good beach gives you sun, maybe a nice place to lay and take in that sun, enough water you can take a dip, or just enjoy a view of the water along the shoreline.
Minnesota On List Of Top 10 Affordable Towns For Outdoor Enthusiasts

If you love hiking, being surrounded by the pine tall trees, and soaking up all that nature offers, one of your dreams might be to live right there in the woods. Unfortunately, since home prices have risen dramatically, that dream setting is not exactly affordable for the normal person who is living on a budget. Realtor.com saw that and went on a search to find places all over the United States that nature lovers would love and still be able to afford. And based on their research, it looks like a few places on the top 10 list landed in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin!
The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
Are Cats or Dogs More Popular in Minnesota?

Is a debate as old as mankind: which animals are more popular, cats or dogs, here in Minnesota?. Usually, when someone asks if you're a cat person or a dog person, you're forced to take a side, right? Which is better-- cats or dogs? I try to never really answer that question because I'm pretty much both a cat AND dog person. My wife and I share our house with three great cats (Finnegan, Huck, and Hazel) and two incredible dogs (Asher and Juniper.)
Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Rescue a Dog Here In Minnesota?

It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
Meet the New Family that Owns Minnesota Harvest

I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
Minnesota Dads Want This for Father’s Day

Dad's big day is coming. Everyone's asking what I want for Father's Day. I almost never wear a tie; so that's out. I don't play golf often; so I don't need new golf balls. A survey by the website time2play.com found out what dads most want this June 19. And it's not golf balls or a tie.
Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
Scary! Car Collides With Moose On Minnesota Highway And Crashes Through Windshield

A scary incident happened in Minnesota when a family of four was driving and collided with a moose who crashed through the windshield on Highway 53. This isn't the first time a moose was spotted in Minnesota, and it definitely won't be the last. This past January four moose were spotted crossing the road and were captured in the most Minnesota sounding video ever. Check out that video below:
Minnesota Zoo Welcomes Adorable Beaver Babies

The beavers at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley are now the newest parents at the zoo. Lately we've heard all different kinds of stories happing at zoos in the Midwest. Just last month the Minnesota Zoo announced that the rare Amur Tiger, Dari had rare tiger babies that were just as cute as ever.
