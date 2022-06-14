ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville native, Ebony Magazine owner to speak at Louisville networking event. What to know

By Kirby Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Louisville native, business guru, Kentucky Derby gala hostess and new mom, Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, will be the featured guest for the next 100 Wise Women Networking event on the campus of Masonic Homes of Kentucky.

A graduate of Male High School and the University of Louisville, Sklenar is the owner of Ebony Media and the Chief Marketing Officer of Manna Inc. She's also known for throwing the extravagant, celebrity "Trifecta Derby Eve Gala" with her two brothers and her father, Junior Bridgeman, the week of the Kentucky Derby.

Attendees of the Wise Women Networking event on Wednesday, June 22 at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave., will get to know Sklenar's story, including her journey to take over ownership of Ebony and Jet magazines. Since 1945, the iconic publications have shown a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide.

Sklenar also leads the marketing department and store marketing engagement of all her family's Manna brands, which include Wendy’s, Fazoli’s, Golden Corral and Mark’s Feed Store restaurants, among others.

"There was something across all genders and all social economics that tied people together when they read Ebony and Jet magazine and as we move forward in a digital format, that's what we hope to continue," Bridgeman previously told The Courier Journal. "Because we are digital, we will be able to share more of the stories that have mattered through history and bring them to light in a way that everyone will be able to consume, get inspired and laugh.

"That's part of the fun and importance of what we are putting together to bring to the marketplace," she said.

Registration for the networking event, sponsored by Chase and the Leadership Louisville Center and featuring Sklenar is now open at leadershiplouisville.org. The event will be held from 8-10 a.m. Tickets for the 100 Wise Women event are $35 for members and $50 for non-members.

The 100 Wise Women events make it possible for women to build a network that will grow their confidence, courage and connections, something Skelner holds dear.

"Family is so important. It is the thread that flows through everything we do," she said previously.

Reach Kirby Adams at kadams@courier-journal.com or Twitter @kirbylouisville.

