Knox County, IN

Watermelon Business Challenge is On

 3 days ago

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce and the Pantheon Business Theatre are joining for the Watermelon...

Daviess County Fair Set for Next Week in Elnora

The Daviess County Fair gets underway in Elnora next week. The fair runs from Tuesday, June 21st through Saturday the 25th. On the first day of the fair, the fair parade begins at 5:30 P.m., with the parade line-up starting at 5:00 P.M. The Miss Daviess County pageant begins at 6:30 P.M.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Indiana Landmarks hopes to spare Huntingburg house

Indiana Landmarks hopes a buyer steps up to purchase a 19th century home in Huntingburg, sparing the house from demolition. The city acquired the property on Huntingburg’s Main Street late last year with plans to raze the house and expand parking for downtown businesses. But for now, demolition plans are on hold.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
City of Vincennes Awards Bid for Sidewalk Contract

The Vincennes Board of Works approved the bid of Myers Consulting for a 50-50 sidewalk repair program. The program allows Vincennes homeowners to request sidewalk repairs in front their homes on a 50-50 matching basis. The homeowner would pay half of the bill, while the City would pay the other half.
Centerpoint Energy Foundation Awards 50-Thousand to Pantheon

The Centerpoint Energy Foundation has awarded Vincennes’ Pantheon Business Theatre a 50-thousand dollar grant. The award was presented at the Pantheon’s location in downtown Vincennes. The Pantheon is a co-working and business consulting space. It is located in the former Pantheon Theatre building at Fifth and Main in...
VINCENNES, IN
Repairs Continue for Part of Main Street in Vincennes

Repairs are now well underway for improvements to a large part of Main Street in Vincennes. The work affects Main from the Kimmel Extension eastward to Richard Bauer Drive. Before the actual work began, crews were laboring on some utility changes — including movement of a water main. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie claims that move improves the area around that part of Main Street. Overall, Bouchie expects the finished product to be a dramatic improvement for that part of Main Street.
VINCENNES, IN
GSH Partnering for Tele-Health Monitoring System

Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is partnering with BlueStar TeleHealth to provide remote patient monitoring. RPM puts health equipment in the home, which automatically delivers health information to a nurse-monitoring team. Covid-19 has led to RPM becoming more popular for patients and providers. Good Samaritan says it decided to better...
VINCENNES, IN
Clean-up Work on Phase One Main Street Planned

Even as work starts on Main Street Phases Two and Three, a part of Phase One will need to be re-done. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague told the City’s Redevelopment Commission the City has to start over on first phase stream mitigation. Sprague says the original stream mitigation attempt...
VINCENNES, IN
David Shelton Wins State Clerk's Honor

Knox County Clerk David Shelton has been named as the Marleen Sutton Indiana Clerk of the Year. The award was given out during the annual Republican State Convention in Indianapolis. The award has been given out since 1986. It was named after Sutton, a former Johnson County clerk, in 1996....
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Structure fire on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
VINCENNES, IN
Cypress Point Groundbreaking Happens in Washington

Ground has been broken on Daviess County’s new $14.5 million Cypress Point Housing Development. The two-phase project will open 143 new market-rate apartment units and amenities to the east side of Washington. Phil Reinbrecht, president of Simplified Developments, says it will include six apartment buildings with 24 units per...
WASHINGTON, IN
Knox County Back in Yellow with Another Covid Strain Hitting Area

(Knox– back in yellow)(Thursday 6/16/22 … tlz 6a) A recent resurgence of Covid-19 across the area has put Knox County back in yellow status. Yellow is the second of the four Covid-19 statuses on the state’s Covid color list. Blue is the lowest, followed by yellow, orange, and red.
Evansville Has Some of the Lowest Gas Prices in Indiana on Average

Here's a little, small, tiny, shred of goodish news for you today!. Everything is on the rise right now, and that's especially true for gas prices. To be honest, I've lived in the Tri-State area my entire life, and I genuinely cannot remember ever seeing gas hit $5/ gallon until now. I know the high gas prices can put quite the financial strain on people, especially when you live in an area like the Tri-State where we rely on driving to our destinations more than public transport or walking. While I, unfortunately, don't have all the answers, I did find something interesting, on average Evansville has the lowest gas prices in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KC Council Gives Conditional Approval to Temporary Loan

The Knox County Council has conditionally approved a $400,000 temporary loan for the Knox County Highway Department. The loan is for planned repairs on Old US 41 North near Oaktown. County Highway Superintendent Benji Boyd told Council members long-awaited work on the C-S-X overpass on Old 41 will start in...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Apartment project groundbreaking in Washington

Work is underway in the Daviess County city of Washington to build a $14.5 million apartment complex, the first large-scale multi-unit building in years, according to economic development officials. Business and government leaders broke ground Wednesday on the Cypress Point housing project. The two-phase project will bring 143 market-rate apartment...
WASHINGTON STATE
Clock Ticking On GSH Assumption of Knox County Ambulance Service

The clock is ticking on Good Samaritan’s takeover of the county’s ambulance service. The County’s contract with Knox County EMS ends at the end of the month, with the contract with GSH starting two weeks from today. Hospital officials have spent the last several weeks assembling a...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
KC Council Approves Raises for Superior Court One Workers

The Knox County Council has approved a set of three raises for court reporters in Knox Superior Court One. Superior Court One judge Gara Lee requested the raises since the department is moving from four reporters down to three. The raises are $5,000 a year for the chief reporter, and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
VFD, VTFD, Bicknell, Washington Units Battling Fire at Tenth and Main

A fire totally destroyed two separate buildings at and near the corner of Tenth and Main. The fire started on the second floor in the front of the building facing Main Street. It then spread to the building behind it. Both buildings were owned by Dan Primus; they were being renovated at the time of the fire. The location was the former home of Screen Printing Plus.
BICKNELL, IN
What's Happening this Weekend

Join the Bettye J. McCormick Center for interactive graffiti with local artists and friends! Featuring local graffiti artist Joe Yris, music by DJ Ed Yochum, and food from the Bobe’s Food Truck!. The classic board game is brought to life in Clue: On Stage! Six guests are invited to...
KNOX COUNTY, IN

