Louisville, KY

Renting in Louisville? Here's everything your landlord is responsible for

By Bailey Loosemore, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Code violations can arise when landlords don't properly maintain rental units.

But renters are also responsible for upkeep of their homes.

To help understand each party's responsibilities, we've compiled a list of tenant and owner obligations, as outlined by Louisville's Department of Codes and Regulations.

Additional responsibilities may be spelled out in a renter's lease.

Find the city's full property maintenance code here.

And if you have an issue with your unit, you can submit a concern through the city's online portal.

Interior

Bathroom

Property owners must provide:

  • Bathroom privacy
  • A flush toilet
  • A bathroom tub or shower
  • Adequate bathroom light and ventilation
  • Flooring that's impervious to water damage

Renters are responsible for cleaning the bathroom and its equipment.

Kitchen

Property owners must provide:

  • A kitchen sink with hot and cold water
  • A stove or space and connections for installation
  • A refrigerator or space and connections for installation
  • Cabinets and/or shelves for the storage of dishes, utensils and food
  • Flooring that's impervious to water damage

Renters are responsible for cleaning the kitchen, including the stove, refrigerator and all other appliances.

Electricity

Property owners must provide:

  • Approved electrical systems capable of supplying safe and adequate electrical service to the property
  • At least two separate receptacle outlets in all habitable spaces
  • Wiring that is insulated properly and in safe condition

Renters should check for these common electrical violations:

  • Makeshift or temporary wiring
  • Electric cords under rugs or other floor coverings
  • Frayed or bare wires
  • Cords placed through walls or doorways
  • Hanging cords or wires
  • Excess or faulty fuses

Light and ventilation

Property owners must provide:

  • Adequate ventilation in every room
  • At least one window that can be easily opened directly to the outdoors in every room
  • A ceiling light fixture in every bathroom, basement, public hallway or other area where artificial light is necessary for the safety and welfare of the occupants

Property owners and renters are required to make sure windows are not broken or boarded. Broken windows and missing inoperable light bulbs are violations of the city's structures code.

Heat

Property owners are responsible for providing and maintaining sufficient and safe heating facilities.

Renters are responsible for maintaining all heating equipment in a safe and clean condition and keeping the area free of flammable materials.

Water

Property owners must provide:

  • Hot and cold running water
  • Plumbing equipment connected to city water and approved sewer systems
  • A water heater that's properly installed, vented and in a safe location

Fire safety

Property owners must provide:

  • Working smoke detectors
  • Safe exits leading directly to open space at ground level. Exit ways must not pass from one unit through another

Renters must:

  • Keep all hallways, stairways, fire escapes and exits clear of storage and garbage at all times
  • Check smoke detectors periodically to ensure batteries are installed and the device is operating properly

Cleanliness

Property owners are required to keep shared or public areas clean.

Property owners and renters are required to keep their individual premises clean and free of insects, rodents and other pests.

Exterior

Illegally parked or stored vehicles

Property owners and renters:

  • Are allowed to park vehicles in the front or side yard on a hard surface or approved semi-pervious surface that leads to a garage, carport, house or rear yard
  • Are not allowed to park vehicles on dirt or grass or in vacant lots
  • Are not allowed to park or store any inoperable or unlicensed vehicles outside of a garage or carport
  • Are not allowed to have vehicles in a state of major disassembly, disrepair or in the process of being stripped or dismantled
  • Are not allowed to paint vehicles unless conducted inside an approved spray booth
  • Are not allowed to park heavy trucks in residential areas

Yard

Property owners must keep shared or public areas clean and free from safety, health and fire hazards.

Property owners and renters of single-family rentals are required to keep their yards clean and free from safety, health and fire hazards. All premises should be free of weeds or plant growth above 10 inches in height. Grass should be kept cut and bushes trimmed. Trees should be trimmed and kept away from houses and power lines, and all dead wood should be removed.

Structure

Roof/chimney

  • Rafters cannot be rotten, broken or sagging
  • Roof coverings cannot have holes, leaks or deterioration
  • Chimneys and fireplaces cannot be leaning, bulging or settling

Foundations/floors

  • Foundation walls cannot be deteriorated, cracked or structurally inadequate
  • Sills and joists cannot be rotted, broken or sagging
  • Floor must be reasonably level, smooth, weather tight and free of holes, loose boards, excessive cracks or rotted or worn-through sections

Stairs/protective railings

  • Stairs must be structurally safe with no excessive wear, warping, holes or cracks
  • Handrails must be structurally safe and firmly fastened

Damage caused either intentionally or through neglect on the part of the renter may be their responsibility.

