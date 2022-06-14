Tell us: What are the biggest problems facing Louisville landlords and renters?
Nearly 40% of people in Louisville rent instead of own their home.
And it's getting harder for people to find rentals in their price range.
To get a better understanding of what's happening in the rental market, The Courier Journal wants to hear from you.
Are you a renter, developer or property manager? Share your thoughts and experiences with us in the form below or through this link.
Have a question? Contact reporter Bailey Loosemore at bloosemore@courier-journal.com.
