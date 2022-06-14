ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: What are the biggest problems facing Louisville landlords and renters?

By Bailey Loosemore, Louisville Courier Journal
Nearly 40% of people in Louisville rent instead of own their home.

And it's getting harder for people to find rentals in their price range.

To get a better understanding of what's happening in the rental market, The Courier Journal wants to hear from you.

Are you a renter, developer or property manager? Share your thoughts and experiences with us in the form below or through this link.

'No other choice':How Louisville renters get stuck in housing that breaks city law

Renting in Louisville?:Here's everything your landlord is responsible for

Have a question? Contact reporter Bailey Loosemore at bloosemore@courier-journal.com.

Reach reporter Bailey Loosemore at

bloosemore@courier-journal.com, 502-582-4646 or on Twitter

Support strong local journalism by subscribing today: https://www.courier-journal.com/baileyl.

