Bucks County, PA

Penn Community Bank Employees Will Lace Up Their Gloves to Knock Out Hunger

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DEI6X_0gA4eBj300
Image via Viktor_Gladkov at iStock.

Penn Community Bank joins in the 2022 Bucks Knocks Out Hunger event.

Penn Community Bank employees and leadership are taking part in the tenth edition of Bucks Knocks Out (BKO) Hunger this Friday, June 17. The bank is presenting sponsor of the United Way of Bucks County effort to address food insecurity.

The BKO Hunger initiative has several components: an online fundraiser, a countywide food drive, and a one-day meal-packing event.

The United Way is especially hopeful that the 2022 version succeeds. The rising cost of groceries is straining numerous household budgets, increasing incidents of nutritional deficits.

Bernard Tynes, senior vice president and director of Marketing & Data Analytics at Penn Community Bank, spoke of how this type of community service is firmly part of the corporate culture. His comments are from the Bucks County Courier Times.

“At Penn Community Bank, we see volunteering as an all-around win. Our team members genuinely love taking an active role in helping our community and we know that it strengthens personal connections.

“When our team volunteers, we build positive momentum for our nonprofit partners, which means they can help more people,” said Tynes.

Gauging the impact of this program, the United Way cited its 2021 results:

  • 10,000 pounds of non-perishable food collected
  • 600 volunteers packing 100,000 shelf-stable meals
  • 18 percent rise in local access to fresh-fruit

Joining Penn Community Bank in the United Way’s Bucks Knocks Out Hunger fight are organizations that include Bucks County Community College.

#Hunger#Community Service#Volunteers#Charity#Bko#United Way
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Patient Travels to D.C. to Deliver Message: ‘Healthcare Needs to Be Equal and Fair’

Michael Riotto of Doylestown, at the We the Patients event organized by Patients Rising Now, a D.C. advocacy group. Michael Riotto took a trip recently from his Doylestown home to Washington, D.C. It wasn’t a sightseeing excursion. He was there to advocate for healthcare affordability, an issue that resonates with him personally. Mike Black reported on the trip and its impact for WFMZ 69 News.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Community College Receives $2.5M School-to-Work Grant from Pa. Dept. of Labor and Industry

Bucks is using Pa. grants to fund educational opportunities related to manufacturing careers.Image via Godji10 at iStock. The Bucks County Community College (Bucks) Center for Workforce Development’s (CWD) Industrial Skills Training Programs will be one of 12 recipients of the governor’s $2.5M School-to-Work Grant. CWD’s Industrial Skill Training Programs are designed to give students hands-on experience in manufacturing, leading to preapprentice opportunities that can result in life-sustaining career opportunities upon graduation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
672K+
Views
