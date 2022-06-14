ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VU to be Busy Place with Summer Activities

 3 days ago

Vincennes University’s Board of Trustees heard an update on some coming...

Quinn Retiring as LHS AD

Vincennes Lincoln athletic director Mike Quinn is retiring. Quinn has informed the Corporation his last day as A-D will be June 30th. Quinn gave his reasons to retire as the challenge of the pandemic, and to rejoin the rest of his family in Kentucky. Quinn is a 1976 graduate of...
VINCENNES, IN
City of Vincennes Awards Bid for Sidewalk Contract

The Vincennes Board of Works approved the bid of Myers Consulting for a 50-50 sidewalk repair program. The program allows Vincennes homeowners to request sidewalk repairs in front their homes on a 50-50 matching basis. The homeowner would pay half of the bill, while the City would pay the other half.
David Shelton Wins State Clerk’s Honor

Knox County Clerk David Shelton has been named as the Marleen Sutton Indiana Clerk of the Year. The award was given out during the annual Republican State Convention in Indianapolis. The award has been given out since 1986. It was named after Sutton, a former Johnson County clerk, in 1996....
KNOX COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Youth Programs#Education#Vincennes University#Board Of Trustees#University Events
Cypress Point Groundbreaking Happens in Washington

Ground has been broken on Daviess County’s new $14.5 million Cypress Point Housing Development. The two-phase project will open 143 new market-rate apartment units and amenities to the east side of Washington. Phil Reinbrecht, president of Simplified Developments, says it will include six apartment buildings with 24 units per...
WASHINGTON, IN
Vincennes Sports Update for Friday, 6/17

(Schenck shoots 70 at U.s. Golf Open) South Knox and Purdue University star Adam Schenk shot an even par 70 , after the first round of the U.S. Open at the Country Club in. Brookline, Massachusetts. Schenk had five birdies, one bogey and two double bogeys and is tied for 26th heading into Fridays.
VINCENNES, IN
Repairs Continue for Part of Main Street in Vincennes

Repairs are now well underway for improvements to a large part of Main Street in Vincennes. The work affects Main from the Kimmel Extension eastward to Richard Bauer Drive. Before the actual work began, crews were laboring on some utility changes — including movement of a water main. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie claims that move improves the area around that part of Main Street. Overall, Bouchie expects the finished product to be a dramatic improvement for that part of Main Street.
VINCENNES, IN
VFD, VTFD, Bicknell, Washington Units Battling Fire at Tenth and Main

A fire totally destroyed two separate buildings at and near the corner of Tenth and Main. The fire started on the second floor in the front of the building facing Main Street. It then spread to the building behind it. Both buildings were owned by Dan Primus; they were being renovated at the time of the fire. The location was the former home of Screen Printing Plus.
BICKNELL, IN
Knox County Back in Yellow with Another Covid Strain Hitting Area

(Knox– back in yellow)(Thursday 6/16/22 … tlz 6a) A recent resurgence of Covid-19 across the area has put Knox County back in yellow status. Yellow is the second of the four Covid-19 statuses on the state’s Covid color list. Blue is the lowest, followed by yellow, orange, and red.
No Turn on Red Signs Up for Parts of 7th and Hart

The Vincennes Board of Works has approved a 90-day “no right turn on red” measure for parts of the Seventh and Hart intersection. Signage marking the affected right turns will be in place for at least the next three months. City Engineer John Sprague explains the idea for...
VINCENNES, IN
David Shelton in Running for Secretary of State

Knox County Clerk David Shelton continues is run for Indiana Secretary of State at the State Republican Convention in Indianapolis. Delegates there will select from a field of nominees for both Secretary of State and State Treasurer. One of Shelton’s opponents is sitting Secretary of State Holli Sullivan; she was appointed to the position in 2021. In a press release sent out yesterday, Shelton announced his endorsement by two-thirds of the Republican county clerks throughout the state.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Gas Prices Falling… A Little…

The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Thursday fell a penny from Wednesday to $5.19 a gallon. That’s three-cents lower than Monday and 18-cents higher than Thursday’s national average. In Vincennes, prices vary from around 5-10 a gallon to around the state average at 5-19.
VINCENNES, IN
Clean-up Work on Phase One Main Street Planned

Even as work starts on Main Street Phases Two and Three, a part of Phase One will need to be re-done. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague told the City’s Redevelopment Commission the City has to start over on first phase stream mitigation. Sprague says the original stream mitigation attempt...
VINCENNES, IN
KC Council Gives Conditional Approval to Temporary Loan

The Knox County Council has conditionally approved a $400,000 temporary loan for the Knox County Highway Department. The loan is for planned repairs on Old US 41 North near Oaktown. County Highway Superintendent Benji Boyd told Council members long-awaited work on the C-S-X overpass on Old 41 will start in...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Daviess County Road Closure on Monday

Daviess County Road 650 East will be completely closed starting Monday. The closure will be from Old US Highway 50 to County Road 175 South. The road will be closed all through next week for a box culvert replacement. No through traffic will be allowed during the closure. Drivers are reminded to find an alternate route in that area next week.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
LHS’ Dugan Named All-Conference, Honorable Mention All-State

Congratulations goes out to Vincennes Lincoln High School tennis player Payton Dugan, who selected to the all SIAC first team. Dugan played number one singles for the Lady Alices, posting a 14-3 record. She lost in the Individual Regional finals. She was also an honorable mention All State for singles.
VINCENNES, IN
Chip-Seal Work Set for Two Knox County Roads

The Knox County Highway Department will peform chip-seal operations today on another couple of Knox County roads. The work will happen on Water Tower Road from State Road 67 to Golf Course Road. The other area of work is on River Road south of Snyder Road. Drivers will not have...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Washington Woman Arrested on Impaired Driving Charge

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington woman Wednesday for Operating While Intoxicated Greater Than or Equal to .15% and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. 52-year-old Lisa Lamb was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond. 158 inmates were being held...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

