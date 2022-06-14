VU to be Busy Place with Summer Activities

Repairs are now well underway for improvements to a large part of Main Street in Vincennes. The work affects Main from the Kimmel Extension eastward to Richard Bauer Drive. Before the actual work began, crews were laboring on some utility changes — including movement of a water main. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie claims that move improves the area around that part of Main Street. Overall, Bouchie expects the finished product to be a dramatic improvement for that part of Main Street.
