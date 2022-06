The Accomack County Board of Supervisors conducted two public hearings regarding an application for a zoning change and special use permit by Scout Energy/Jupiter Power to rezone approximately 11 acres in Wattsville from AG/Business to Industrial. Scout Energy/Jupiter Power wants to build an 80 megawatt battery storage facility that will use a bank of lithium ion batteries to store electricity that will be available to the grid when needed, The principle is similar to the business plan for the peaker plant in New Church and the Amazon solar farm in Northern Accomack County.

WATTSVILLE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO