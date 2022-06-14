ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

NHS ‘manager bashing’ is ‘explaining away’ problems in health service

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feyOQ_0gA4dW3H00

Government “manager bashing” in the NHS is an attempt to “explain away” problems facing the health service, one leader has suggested.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation organisation which represents NHS services, said a decade of austerity, workforce and capital funding have led to issues in the NHS.

But ministers have “looked for other culprits”, he suggested.

Last week a major review into NHS leadership was published and Health Secretary Sajid Javid pledged to overhaul management in the health service.

We have got to increase capital investment … and develop an urgent workforce plan

The Messenger review, headed by the senior former military officer General Sir Gordon Messenger, concluded there was an “institutional inadequacy” in the way leadership and management in the sector was trained, developed and valued.

The review found evidence of “poor behaviours” including discrimination, bullying and blame cultures.

While Mr Taylor largely praised the contents of the review, he told HSJ (Health Service Journal): “If you can’t recognise that the fundamental reasons (why) we face this yawning capacity gap are to do with, particularly, the decade of austerity, but (also) other failings to address capacity issues like workforce and capital, then you have to look for other culprits and you end up manager bashing and talking about wokery, because it becomes a way to explain away the reality that the patients and the public see.”

Speaking ahead of the NHS ConfedExpo conference in Liverpool, Mr Taylor also dismissed Mr Javid’s recent suggestion that the NHS does not need more money.

“We need a recognition that over the next decade we are going to need spending to grow four per cent a year in real terms because of the aging population and some of the catch-up that we need to do. We have got to increase capital investment … and develop an urgent workforce plan,” he said.

It comes as the organisation released a new survey revealing concern over the crumbling state of NHS buildings.

NHS Confederation said more capital funding was needed to upgrade run-down buildings, patient transport fleets and IT systems.

A survey of 182 NHS leaders in England found that nine in 10 believe their efforts to reduce the size of the waiting list are being hampered by a lack of investment in buildings and estate.

One primary care clinical director in the South East told NHS Confederation: “We’re working in a 1950s tin roof health centre servicing 34,000 patients with no ability to provide fit-for-purpose 21st century healthcare. Our ability to meet patient expectations and political promises is impossible unless significant investment in infrastructure is made.”

Two thirds of leaders who responded to the poll said they do not have enough capital funding to meet “digital ambitions” including rolling out electronic patient records

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAucl_0gA4dW3H00
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid pledged to overhaul management in the health service (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Taylor said: “The huge gulf in the NHS’s capital budget combined with a decade long underinvestment in estate, infrastructure and IT systems has left the NHS with run-down buildings, a major maintenance backlog and limited potential for maximising the use of digital technology.

“The Government needs to urgently unlock the capital funding that has already been promised so that work can finally begin up and down the country on new builds as well as addressing the maintenance backlog.”

Ministers also need to make further investment in the next spending review, he added.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
newschain

French drone strikes leave 40 Islamist terrorists dead in Niger

French drone strikes killed nearly 40 Islamic extremists earlier this week who were travelling on motorcycles near Niger’s border with Burkina Faso, France’s military said on Thursday. In a statement, the French military called the strikes a “new tactical success” for France’s counterterrorism efforts in Africa’s Sahel region,...
MILITARY
newschain

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline. After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.
GOLF
newschain

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Budget#Nhs England#Nhs Confederation
newschain

Royal Ascot – day four in pictures

Following a trying couple of days, Frankie Dettori was back among the winners at Royal Ascot – but the star of the show was his mount Inspiral. Forced to miss all the European Guineas having failed to come to hand, she destroyed what looked a strong field in the Coronation Stakes. There was a first Royal Ascot winner for Sean Levey on Heredia while Perfect Power proved himself a sprinter of the highest class in the Coronation Stakes. We look back on the highlights of the penultimate day:
WORLD
newschain

Sam Hain and Adam Hose power Bears to record total as T20 batters have a Blast

Birmingham Bears set a new record total in English domestic T20 cricket, amassing 261 for two in their 55-run Vitality Blast win against Nottinghamshire Outlaws. Only seven better scores have ever been posted in world T20 cricket, while Bears duo Sam Hain (112 not out) and Adam Hose (88 not out) shared a record third-wicket stand in this country of 174.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
newschain

Hibernian fine defender Ryan Porteous over conduct on night out

Hibernian have issued a statement “fully condemning the actions” of Ryan Porteous after the defender was ordered to pay a woman compensation for hitting her with a tumbler during a night out. The 23-year-old defender pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable and reckless conduct after throwing the...
SOCCER
newschain

Teachers to protest in London over pay and conditions

Teachers are planning to march through the capital on Saturday to demand better pay and conditions from the Government. Members of NASUWT, The Teachers’ Union, will march alongside thousands of key workers as part of the Trade Union Congress’ “We Demand Better” demonstration. Organisers said it...
PROTESTS
newschain

Katie Boulter rates her week in Birmingham as ‘huge step forward’ despite defeat

Katie Boulter rated her week in Birmingham as a “huge step forward” after losing to former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the quarter-finals. The British player claimed the best win of her career by ranking against Alison Riske in the first round and then knocked out former top-10 star Caroline Garcia, but second seed Halep showed her class in a 6-4 6-1 victory.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy