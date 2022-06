Yes, the 'meet the parents' episode of Love Island is a long way off, but time does fly when you're having fun! This series is a very dramatic one; in no time at all we will be gearing up for the Love Island final. But before that, the meet-the-parents episode is an annual classic of the ITV dating show. The emotional episode during the final week sees the islanders reunited with their family and friends after weeks of separation - there is never a dry eye in the house!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 HOURS AGO