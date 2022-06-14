Johnny Bench pays tribute to longtime Cincinnati radio DJ/exec Jim 'Squirrel' Stadtmiller

National Baseball Hall of Famer and former Cincinnati Reds great Johnny Bench was among those paying tribute via social media to Jim "Squirrel" Stadtmiller, Bench's longtime friend and a popular Cincinnati radio DJ and executive who died at age 76, according to friends and family members.

Stadtmiller worked in sales for Clear Channel Radio and at WLWT-TV and WSAI-AM. Earlier, he worked for Taft Broadcasting and Avco Broadcasting. He was a radio personality at Q102 and 700 WLW.

Bench, who played for the Reds from 1967 to 1983, tweeted Monday that he met Stadtmiller, an Ohio University graduate, in 1971. Stadtmiller worked at the time as an account executive for Avco, which was named Crosley Broadcasting Corporation until 1968.

