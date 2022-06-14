ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

Gospel group The Craguns to perform July 3 in Hillsdale

By Staff report
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
The Hillsdale Community Church of the Nazarene invites the community July 3 to the Celebration Patriotic Community Event.

“The Craguns in Concert” is a patriotic salute that starts at 10:30 a.m. July 3 at 208 N. West St., Hillsdale. A luncheon will follow the concert.

The Rev. Mike Prince said The Craguns are a dynamic, family group.

The Craguns include husband and wife, Jordan and Elena Cragun, Ray Cragun (Jordan’s father) and Savannah Cragun (Jordan’s sister).

“The Craguns have become known as one of the most talented, young groups in the country,” Prince said. “They have quickly become a national touring group, touring from coast to coast and different parts of the world, on a full-time basis.”

Prince said he heard about this group from some folks in the church that heard them at the Gospel Barn years ago.

“I listened to them sing and was amazed at their testimony in song and loved the patriotic theme and asked them to come and share a concert that would encourage our community in honor of all those that have fought and continue to fight for our national and spiritual freedoms,” Prince said. “They are serving with purpose and on purpose.”

The group has been honored to perform to hundreds of thousands of people in some of the largest venues, on some of the largest radio stations, and on television shows in gospel music: The National Quartet Convention (main stage), The Blue Gate Theater, Silver Dollar City and Daystar Television, to name a few.

“At a Craguns concert, you can expect to laugh, be challenged, and leave encouraged,” Prince said. “The Cragun Family is absolutely committed to effectively ministering the Gospel through song. They will do this through Spirit-filled, Christ-honoring, musical excellence for people of all ages. You will quickly realize why the Cragun name has become synonymous with great gospel music.”

Food will be furnished following the service. A love offering will be received.

