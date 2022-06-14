ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton, OH

Corvettes cruise into Roscoe Village for 23rd year

By Contributed to the Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
The Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago

COSHOCTON — The 23rd annual Corvettes at Roscoe Village Cruise-In by the Classic Glass Corvette Club of New Philadelphia was held Sunday.

Awards, sponsored by Coughlin Corvette of Pataskala, were given out in various categories and classes. There were 112 entries total.

Club Choice went to Carl Keller of Newark for his 2000 Corvette. Roscoe Village Choice went to Dennis and Kathy Webber of Greenville, Pennsylvania, for a 1964 Corvette. The oldest Corvette there was a 1954 owned by David Kreager of Millersport. Best of Show went to Dan Bika of Brookfield for his 2004 Corvette.

The club with the biggest presence at the show was a tie between the Shenago Valley Corvette Club of Greenville, Pennsylvania, and Corvette Canton with 12 cars each.

1953 to 1962 C1 Class: First place to Steve and Nancy Kidwell of Walhonding for a 1954 Corvette. Second place went to Dick Darby of Zanesville for a 1962 Corvette. Third place went to Travis McConnell of West Lafayette for a 1962 Corvette.

1963 – 1967  C2 Class: First place to Ken Jelley of Brookfield for a 1964 Corvette and second place to Cole Vance of Mt. Vernon for a 1964 Corvette.

1968 to 1982  C3 Class: First place to Teddy and Jane Paster of Madison for a 1975 Corvette. Second place to John Swingle of Nashport for a 1969 Corvette. Third place to Frank Ernest of Valley Grove, West Virginia for a 1979 Corvette.

1984 to 1996 C4 Class: First place went to Dennis Calkins of Parma Heights for a 1985 Corvette. Second place to Wayne Troyer of Millersburg. Third place to Jason Conkle of Coshocton for a 1992 Corvette.

1997 to 2004  C5 Class: First place went to Gary and Pricilla Orahood of Xenia for a 2002 Corvette. Second place to Mike Mansfield of Columbus. Third place to Carole and Larry Reed of Canton for a 2000 Corvette.

2005 to 2013 C6 Class: First place to Kim and Jerry Jacobs of Willard for a 2007 Corvette. Second place to Vic Francis of Hubbard with a 2012 Corvette. Third place to Dave Lyons of Zanesville for a 2008 Corvette.

2014 to 2019  C7 Class: First place went to Tim Hershman of Rittman for a 2019 Corvette. Second place to Bobbi Meeks of Lancaster for a 2019 Corvette. Third place to Scott and Sandy Beebeof Massillon for a 2018 Corvette.

2020 to present C8 Class: First place went to Danny Wagner of Wadsworth. Second place to Ken Mathis of Pickerington for a 2022 Corvette. Third place to Dee Dee and Mike Fedeles of Cortland for a 2020 Corvette.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Corvettes cruise into Roscoe Village for 23rd year

