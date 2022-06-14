ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Sweltering weather forecast for Tuscarawas Valley this week

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
It will feel like late July for the next few days as temperatures reach into the 90s across the Tuscarawas Valley.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh is forecasting a high of 91 degrees on Tuesday in New Philadelphia, and highs of 95 on Wednesday and 93 on Thursday.

Heat indices will be in the mid- to upper 90s locally, according to Joe Ebner, who operates the Tuscarawas Weather Network website. "In addition, dew points will be in the low to mid-70s, which means it will get very humid. I'm talking Miami-like humidity."

Wednesday will be the hottest and most humid day this week. "Heat index values on Wednesday will likely reach 100-plus, so expect heat advisories on Wednesday and possible Thursday," he said.

"Thankfully, this will be a relatively short heat wave. Much dryer air will move in on Friday, setting us up for a very nice Father's Day weekend. Dew points will drop off to the 50s with daytime highs in the upper 70s to around 80."

The heat and humidity will increase the chance for popup showers and storms, he noted.

"Nighttime temperatures won't cool much either," he said. "The bottom line is it will be miserably hot and humid and folks will need to use common sense and take precautions from the heat for a few days."

