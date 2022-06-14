Dangerous heat wave arrives with severe storms, tornadoes possible Thursday afternoon

The heat wave is expected to begin today with another round of severe weather possible Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to rise to the upper 90s Wednesday afternoon with heat indexes (the real feel temperature) as high as 106 degrees.

It has been a turbulent week so far weatherwise with a line of severe storms rolling through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Tens of thousands of electric customers are still in the dark in counties like Wayne, Ashland, Holmes and Richland.

Many are expected to have power restored Wednesday but others might be in the dark even longer.

The heat wave will complicate repairs and the cleanup of fallen trees and make life miserable for those still in the dark.

Northern Ohio is under a heat advisory Wednesday because of the heat.

An air quality Advisory for ground level ozone has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties through Wednesday night.

Folks who have difficulty breathing are advised to remain indoors.

Heat records that have stood since as early as 1925 in some northern Ohio cities could fall this week, the weather service warned.

Storms are expected to flare up Thursday with damaging winds, hail and even tornadoes possible.

Temperatures will fall back into the 80s on Friday and the 70s by Saturday.

Northern Ohio weather forecast

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear with a low around 76.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Increasing clouds with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98.

Thursday night: Mostly clear with a low around 69.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 81.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 72.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 77.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 86.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny with a high near 95.

City of Akron offers cooling centers

People seeking relief from this week's heat can cool off at community and recreation centers throughout Akron, the city said Monday.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related causes of death in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Monday, the city is not extending hours for community centers this week, but that could change, Akron Chief Communications Manager Stephanie Marsh said.

Community and family recreation centers where people can escape scorching temperatures during normal operating hours include Ed Davis, Ellet, Firestone Park, Joy, Park, Kenmore, Lawton Street, Mason Park, Northwest, Patterson Park, Reservoir Park and Summit Lake.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Dangerous heat wave arrives with severe storms, tornadoes possible Thursday afternoon