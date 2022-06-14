ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Check Your 401(k) Quarterly? You May Be In for a Big Shock

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Some people check up on their investments on a weekly basis. Others do so on a monthly basis. But if you're more of a hands-off investor, you may not check up on your 401(k) plan until your next quarterly statement arrives in the mail.

Checking on your retirement plan quarterly doesn't mean you're being neglectful. And the reality is that many 401(k) savers have their money allocated to different index funds or target date funds, both of which are pretty hands-off investments. As such, there's really little need to check up on those accounts weekly or monthly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QcREx_0gA4cXyD00

Image source: Getty Images.

But when your latest 401(k) statement shows up, you may be less than thrilled with the number you see. That's because the stocks have been on an extended slump due to various factors ranging from inflation to recession fears to the war in Ukraine.

If your 401(k) statement arrives at the end of the quarter and you see that your plan value is down substantially, your first inclination may be to panic. But here's why you shouldn't.

Try to keep calm

If you've been tracking your 401(k) on a weekly basis, you're probably well aware of just how much money it's lost over the past few months. But if you're gearing up to compare last quarter's balance to this quarter's, you may be in for an unsettling reality check.

Before you panic, though, realize a few things. First, you're not alone. Many investors' portfolios are down substantially since the start of the year, so don't assume you're in that boat because you did something wrong or make poor investments. That's just the direction the broad market has gone in.

Second, there's no need to assume your retirement is doomed due to a lower 401(k) balance if that milestone is many years away. The stock market has a long history of recovering from downturns and rewarding investors who stick with it in the long run. So, while the losses you're seeing in your portfolio may seem substantial, if you're not retiring for another 15 years, you have more than enough time to recover.

But to stage that recovery, you'll need to largely leave your portfolio alone rather than dumping losing investments. If you sell now out of fear, you'll only lock in losses.

However, one change it could pay to make in your 401(k) is to shift over to lower-cost investments. That could mean swapping an actively managed mutual fund for a low-fee index fund.

But for the most part, if your 401(k) setup was working for you until the start of the year, then you may not want to make many, or any, changes. The reality is that the broad market has had a rough number of months, and a lower 401(k) balance doesn't mean that you've mismanaged your investments in any way. If you do your best to keep calm and stay the course, there's a good chance you'll be a lot happier with your 401(k) statements in the future (though perhaps not the near future, since we could be in for many more months of volatility).

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Mutual Fund#Retirement Income#Social Security Benefits#Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
moneytalksnews.com

5 Banks Now Offering Higher Returns on Savings Accounts

After a long period in the doldrums, interest rates on savings accounts finally are rising again. The Federal Reserve has raised its target federal funds rate a couple of times this year, and those moves are starting to have the traditional effect of causing banks to offer customers with savings accounts a better return on their money.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Want the Max $4,194 Social Security Benefit? Here's the Salary You Need

But there are ways to increase your ultimate Social Security benefit. You may be able to beef up your benefit by 20% or 30% or more. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
196K+
Followers
95K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy