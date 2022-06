Ozzie Albies WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves tags out Darnell Coles #7 of the Washington Nationals trying to stretch a single in the third inning during a baseball game at Nationals Park on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Braves hit a season high five home runs to the beat the Nationals 9-5 Monday night at Nationals Park.

The win was the Braves’ 12th in a row, the best in the majors this year.

Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies left the game in the fifth inning, and the Braves later announced that he has a fractured left foot.

©2022 Cox Media Group