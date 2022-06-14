ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Aces of Trades: Shary Williamson's successful second career with the Woodland Elves

By Drew Bracken
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ui2wS_0gA4c4hd00

She taught in Marion for decades. Now she’s a prolific author.

“I think I was born to dream and then travel down different paths no matter where they led," said Shary Williamson. “My childhood was filled with dreams that I acted upon. I had wonderful parents who read to me daily and filled my childhood with happy, magical thoughts.”

“Plus, we had a huge forest right behind our house where I just knew elves and fairies lived,” she added. “So I think that seed of thought had already been planted when I was a child, but I had no idea specifically what I would end up doing.”

Williamson ended up writing " The Woodland Elves ."

“The books take children on a journey,” she explained. “They learn to believe in what they can’t see. They dream about creating an extraordinary life because they can. And they learn to connect with another world.”

Williamson grew up in Mt. Gilead, then earned a bachelor of science and a master’s degree in education from Miami University. She taught at Glenwood/Garfield Elementary in Marion for 25 years, then Harding High School another five years before she retired.

“I was definitely not a good fit for retirement,” she said. “It lasted 90 minutes and then I asked myself, ‘What next?’ I wanted to continue living the purpose of my life and to dream big, imposing no limits. And I wanted to contribute something to make a small difference worldwide, to contribute to the idea that we’re all one in this world together.”

“So once again I decided to follow my passion,” Williamson continued. “The list of things I loved the most included children, music, nature, imagination, adventure, creativity, laughter, fun, literacy and of course elves and fairies. I could instantly see how they could all fit together in my next career choice.”

That was Oct. 23, 2010. She remembers it well — when the idea for "The Woodland Elves" was born.

“What a great opportunity this is for children to experience another world, the world of the elves and fairies." said Williamson. "They get excited about it, and they open their hearts up to it. Everything changes for a child in just a split-second when they think they’ve seen an elf. They may not understand it all, but they don’t need to. They can appreciate something and love it and connect with it without understanding it all.”

“Shary is the real deal!” declared Crista Scott-Barbour, a licensed professional counselor and former teacher now living in Georgia. “Shary has the biggest heart. She is a ‘can do’ person! Her life’s mantra is ‘to spread the joy of life around’ and that she does!”

“No matter where she goes, people are attracted to Shary!” Scott-Barbour continued. “Her personality, her laughter, her inspiring words and her ability to articulate her message using words of hope, encouragement, joy and humor sets her apart! Her focus of giving to others is the impetus that fuels every single book she writes, everything she does and every single life she touches.”

“I wanted to do something to leave the world a little bit better place than I found it,” Williamson responded. “And I wanted to leave a legacy behind that would make a small difference in the world. I could think of no greater legacy to leave behind than joy.”

For more information, log on thewoodlandelves.com .

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs — whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at news@marionstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Aces of Trades: Shary Williamson's successful second career with the Woodland Elves

The Marion Star

The Marion Star

