Drunk girlfriend tries to damage man’s car: Brunswick Police Blotter

A resident called police at 9:21 p.m. June 12 after fireworks shattered the resident’s front window. However, it was later discovered a goose hit the window, breaking it. Police at 2:15 a.m. June 15 received a call about an intruder who climbed through a window and was choking her adult daughter. The caller said she was armed with a knife. The intruder was the father of the victim’s children. She said the father was trying to kill her daughter. Police were directed to the caller’s bedroom. It was locked and barricaded. Police had to kick and break the door down to enter. They found the man holding a hammer while standing over a woman who was on the floor. He immediately complied to officers’ commands. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence, aggravated burglary and felonious assault. He is in Cuyahoga County Jail.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO