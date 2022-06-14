ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, OH

Drunk girlfriend tries to damage man’s car: Brunswick Police Blotter

By Brian Lisik, special to cleveland.com
 3 days ago
A man reported that his girlfriend was intoxicated and attempting to damage his car at his apartment complex at 9:14 p.m. May 24. The woman was unable to complete field sobriety tests and later registered nearly three times the legal limit for intoxication on a breath test. She was arrested for...

Man arrested for child endangering when police respond to disturbance: Brunswick Police Blotter

Police arrested a man at 1:28 p.m. May 28 when they responded to a disturbance complaint. Reports said the man was visibly intoxicated and trying to “retrieve a vehicle from his wife.” He was charged with disorderly conduct and later charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, obstruction, and child endangering when police learned the man’s a 15-year-old son was at the home during the incident.
Fowl play, not a firecracker, breaks window: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

A resident called police at 9:21 p.m. June 12 after fireworks shattered the resident’s front window. However, it was later discovered a goose hit the window, breaking it. Police at 2:15 a.m. June 15 received a call about an intruder who climbed through a window and was choking her adult daughter. The caller said she was armed with a knife. The intruder was the father of the victim’s children. She said the father was trying to kill her daughter. Police were directed to the caller’s bedroom. It was locked and barricaded. Police had to kick and break the door down to enter. They found the man holding a hammer while standing over a woman who was on the floor. He immediately complied to officers’ commands. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence, aggravated burglary and felonious assault. He is in Cuyahoga County Jail.
Wanted man flees officers, ditches bag of drugs: Fairview Park Police Blotter

At 12:31 a.m. June 11, an officer on patrol found a man wanted on an arrest warrant after performing a registration check of a car. The car was stopped in the Circle K parking lot, and as the officer approached the car, the driver left at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated through several residential streets before the driver crashed the car into a tree after slowing down.
Woman high on amphetamines lead Brook Park police on high-speed chase

BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 33-year-old woman under the influence of drugs was arrested at about 4 a.m. June 3 after she led police on a high-speed vehicle chase. Police were dispatched to a house on Edgehurst Drive, where the woman’s friend lived. The friend said the woman and her 1-year-old daughter had been visiting. The woman was intoxicated, the friend said.
Drunken man thrown out of restaurant and hotel after trying to buy drinks for underage waitress: Mayfield Police Blotter

Officers responded to Alfredo’s at the Inn June 13 for a report of a drunken customer trying to buy a drink for an underage waitress and causing a disturbance. The New York man was advised to leave and not return. He was allowed to return to his room at the attached Holiday Inn, but officers responded again later after the staff said he was causing a disturbance and wanted him to leave.
Akron double robbery suspect remains unknown (video)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identifying a man they said robbed two Copley Road businesses yesterday afternoon. Around 2:25 p.m., officers said they responded to the first robbery at the Family Dollar in the 900 block of Copley Road. Police said...
Canton Firefighter on Leave, Accused of Assault

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton firefighter is on paid administrative leave, charged with breaking into the home of a co-worker and assaulting her. 26-year-old Victoria Carafelli is charged with aggravated burglary for breaking into the victim’s Canton home, going through a window where the two fought, according to the police report.
