ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy libraries, pools, family centers provide refuge during Excessive Heat Warning

By Izzy Karpinski
Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — A Heat Advisory has been elevated to an Excessive Heat Warning for virtually all of central Indiana Tuesday, and the city of Indianapolis is encouraging residents to stay cool with a variety of resources. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. After...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Relief is underway, humidity lowers behind first of two fronts

Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Benjamin Harrison site honors Juneteenth with food festival

INDIANAPOLIS — This year the Benjamin Harrison presidential site is hosting a special food festival to honor the Juneteenth holiday. Juneteenth celebrates when former slaves in Texas found out they were free. It took the news of the Emancipation Proclamation several months to travel that far south, and now, the day it did is celebrated as a national holiday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for south-central Indiana

Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued over south-central Indiana until noon today. Monroe, Greene, Vigo, Owen, Clay, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Jackson, and Lawrence counties are included in the watch. A complex of severe thunderstorms is traveling southeast around 30 mph. The storms have a history of wind damage within the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
Fox 59

Kessler Mansion estate sale

For a limited time, there's a chance to take home a piece of what many in Indianapolis know as simply the "dolphin house." And yes, actual dolphin statues are up grabs. More here: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/kessler-mansion-holds-estate-sale-yes-you-can-buy-a-dolphin-statue/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

FOX59 volunteers at Gleaners, Midwest for Founder’s Day of Caring

INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 and sister station CBS4 are teaming up with Gleaners and Midwest food banks to cover four volunteer shifts across two days. We’re working the assembly lines to pack as many food boxes as possible at Gleaners Food Bank on Thursday, June 16 and Midwest Food Bank on Friday, June 17.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#A Heat Advisory#Idem
Fox 59

Last Tornado outbreak here on this date 2019

A swarm of storms produced ten tornadoes in Indiana that Saturday night, seven alone in central Indiana. It was Father’s Day weekend 2019, when central Indiana was swept with severe storms, including numerous tornadoes. Overall, June 2019 was a stormy month. However, the Saturday of June 15th turned dangerous.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Celebrating ‘Eat your veggies day’

INDIANAPOLIS — You may not have it marked down on your calendar, but June 17 is National Eat Your Vegetables Day. It falls in the middle of National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month. Stacey Heiny, CEO of The Herban Farmacy, joined the Indy Now team to talk about ways...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox 59

Meet Wanda and Abraham from Silly Safaris!

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon John from Silly Safaris joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio along with a couple of furry friends! Abraham Stinkin’ the skunk and Wanda the baby possum are advocates for their species and travel with Silly Safaris to educate others about animals. To book Silly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

You IndyGo to save on gas

IndyGo says they could be an option to help drivers save money on gas. They are encouraging people to take the bus instead of their cars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man dies in overnight shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide investigators responded to a deadly shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis overnight on Friday. Police were called to the 2300 block of Stuart Street just before 2 a.m. A man with gunshot wounds was found inside a home in that area. The Marion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Zoobilation winner: Punkin’s Pies Sweet Treats

INDIANAPOLIS — You have to make treats pretty tasty to win the people’s choice award at Zoobilation. Jillian and Ryan found out just how special Punkin’s Pies Sweet Treats are. Owner Joanna Wilson joined the Indy Now team to talk about the sweet potato pie that got...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 dead after car goes into Brownsburg retention pond

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Two people died Friday in Brownsburg after police say a car went into a retention pond after the driver went airborne when hitting a curb. According to Brownsburg police, a car was in a parking lot off of E. 56th Street, near Northfield Drive shortly after 6 a.m.
BROWNSBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy