CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our First Alert continues today, but this will be the last day for a while. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Today will bring a return of intense heat coupled with tropical humidity. Afternoon temperatures with a return to the mid to upper 90s and heat indices of 100 degrees - if not slightly higher – will be common for all neighborhoods outside of the mountains. A few stronger storms will fire up late in the day, so make sure you have your WBTV Weather app alerts on before you head out the door.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO