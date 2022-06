Oh, to be a member of the Fed right now. The Federal Reserve is in this delicate dance to try and rein in inflation without sinking the economy. But it has decided to make a big move. The Fed has announced it's raising interest rates three-quarters of a percentage. This is the highest increase in almost three decades. Claudia Sahm is a former Federal Reserve economist, and she joins us this morning. Hi, Claudia.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO