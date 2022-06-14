Blog: Severe weather hits NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Severe weather hit Northeast Ohio overnight on Tuesday causing issues on the roadways.

There were reports of wind gusts of 70 MPH and rain up to 3 inches.

12 p.m.

AEP says 120,000 people are without power as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. 400 additional field personnel have been requested along with AEP’s full staff of line, tree, contractor and support personnel. AEP says restoration times for most areas will be this evening, although some people may not have power back until tomorrow morning.

More than 43,000 FirstEnergy customers remain without power. The bulk of the outages are in Richland County.

FOX 8 crews in Wooster found many power poles knocked to the ground.

8:30 a.m.

More than 145,000 are without power after winds and lightning took down trees and power lines. Crews worked through the night and restored around 10,000 customers, according to AEP .

7:40 a.m.

Storm spotters are reporting flooding at New State Road South of North Fairfield-State Route 162 East of Old State; also a down tree and power lines at Ridge and 162 West of North Fairfield. There is a tree down at New State Road South of Boughtenville Road blocking both lanes.

7 a.m.

Strong winds knocked down power lines onto a UPS truck in Mansfield

Holmes County roadways remain under a Level 3 conditions due to extensive storm damage.

(Credit: Holmes County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook)

6:40 a.m.

Wayne County : The county is under a Level 2 emergency, which means roadways are closed unless you have an emergency.

6 a.m.

Holmes County: SR-39 is closed in both directions from Township Road 456 to Township Road 219 (MM: 1), due to utility lines debris on roadway. Use alternate route.

5:40 a.m.

Holmes County: Plow crews are continuing to clear roads to make them passable. Roadways are closed to travel by any means other than emergency vehicles at this time.

Stark County: Manchester Avenue just south of Orrville Street and before the tracks in Lawrence Township is closed due to a large tree across the roadway.

5:20 a.m.

Richland County: East Straub Road between 13 and S. Main Street is blocked due to a large tree.

5 a.m.

Holmes County is under a level three roadway emergency .

SR 61, just west of SR 601 in Huron County , is closed due to trees down on power lines.

Erie County : Berlin St. between SR 113 E and the village limits in Berlin Twp. will be closed due to a downed tree blocking the roadway. We will advise once the road has re-opened.

Huron County: US 20 is closed between Hartland Center Road and DeRussey Rd; DeRuessey is closed between US 20 and Townsend Angling Road; Hartland Center Road South of SR 18 is closed to the railroad tracks

