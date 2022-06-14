Record Heat Possible Tuesday In Southeast Minnesota

La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - Parts of southeastern Minnesota have been included in a tornado watch today. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued the tornado watch for Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties of southeastern Minnesota along with an area of northeast Iowa and about two-thirds of Wisconsin. The watch will be in effect until 10 PM.
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Hot and humid conditions dominated the weather story in southeast Minnesota Tuesday. Possible severe storms and heavy rain may make the headlines Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued this advisory:. Strong to severe storms are possible this morning. Primary. hazards are heavy rain...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - Today was scorching hot across much of Minnesota. The unofficial high temperature this afternoon at the Rochester Airport was 95-degrees and the heat index was nearly 100-degrees. The high temperature was two degrees below the record for the date, but it was the warmest it has been in Rochester since June 10th of last year.
They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
There are a ton of things about Minnesota that I love but the 90+ bug bites that I got the other day, that's not one of them. The nasty no-see-um creatures that are practically invisible in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin love me a ton. And the mosquitos think I'm pretty tasty too. I'm sure these bugs are in other states too, like Illinois and Indiana, but I haven't been bit there yet.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a large area of southeastern Minnesota. The watch will remain in effect until 7 PM in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, Winona, and Houston Counties. That includes Rochester, Owatonna, Austin, Winona, and a number of other southeastern Minnesota cities.
A heat advisory remains in effect for our area until 8:00 PM. Temperatures around southeast Minnesota are in mid-90s with heat index readings in the triple digits. Record highs could be set in cities around the area. Because of the extreme heat, a peak energy alert was issued and members...
If you love hiking, being surrounded by the pine tall trees, and soaking up all that nature offers, one of your dreams might be to live right there in the woods. Unfortunately, since home prices have risen dramatically, that dream setting is not exactly affordable for the normal person who is living on a budget. Realtor.com saw that and went on a search to find places all over the United States that nature lovers would love and still be able to afford. And based on their research, it looks like a few places on the top 10 list landed in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin!
Is a debate as old as mankind: which animals are more popular, cats or dogs, here in Minnesota?. Usually, when someone asks if you're a cat person or a dog person, you're forced to take a side, right? Which is better-- cats or dogs? I try to never really answer that question because I'm pretty much both a cat AND dog person. My wife and I share our house with three great cats (Finnegan, Huck, and Hazel) and two incredible dogs (Asher and Juniper.)
It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors and reporters. Just last week, one of them has announced that she will be exiting this coming Friday, June 17th.
CNBC has reported the Ford Motor Company has issued a stop-sell order to dealers for the Mustang Mach-E and issued a recall "due to a potential safety defect that could cause the vehicles to become immobile." The recall is for both 2021 and 2022 model year Mach-E's built May 27,...
People's Energy Cooperative serves 20,000 people in in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha, and Winona Counties. Thursday afternoon, the energy cooperative issued a press release to warn area residents to be on high alert. People's Energy reported a "significant" number of scams targeting Minnesotans here in the 507 area code....
The Minnesota Department of Health has taken control of Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island, Minnesota because of a "growing list of unpaid bills threatened critical services for residents." The Care Center currently has 52 residents and is licensed for 70 beds. “This rare step is one we do...
If you have some old toys from when you were a kid in your basement, garage or attic, they could be worth a pretty penny at a Vintage Toy Show Friday here in Minnesota. What was your favorite toy when you were a kid? I'd have to say mine was either one of our Lego sets or maybe my Incredible Hulk action figure. Alas, I don't have either of those toys anymore. But if YOU still have some of your old toys, they could be worth some big bucks at the Antique Toy Roadshow, a toy-buying show put on by The Toy Scout.
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to nearly 7 years in federal prison for ripping off the government's COVID Paycheck Protection Program. 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of a construction firm in Brooklyn Park that had been ordered by the state to "cease and desist" from doing business in 2018. Despite that, federal prosecutors say Brenizer submitted a "false and misleading" Paycheck Protection Program application in the name of the company that requested $841,000 in assistance.
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Commission on Judicial Selection announced its three recommendations for consideration to fill the vacancy upon the retirement of Kevin Lund. Governor Tim Walz the Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection to begin accepting applications for the vacancy in the state's Third Judicial District in late April.
A new interactive calculator allows you to check out just how long it takes some of today's top pro athletes to earn our yearly salaries here in Minnesota-- and it's not much!. I'm not sure if I'm amused by this new calculator, or depressed by it. Because it really puts into perspective just how small our salaries are (on average, of course) here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes compared to some of today's richest professional athletes.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man charged in connection with a drug overdose death in Rochester last year today entered a not guilty plea in the case. 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell is facing a third-degree murder charge for allegedly selling the overdose victim the drugs that claimed his life. The man, who is not identified in the court documents, was found dead at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021.
Comments / 0