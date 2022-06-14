North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for June 14

Andrew Brosius had three hits and three RBI, and North Platte took advantage of seven Gering errors as the FNBO Nationals seniors defeated Platte Valley Companies 19-7 on Thursday at Bill Wood Field. “I was happy with the way we swung the bats and happy with the way we ran...
Hungry residents lined up westbound on North Platte’s East Fourth Street for several blocks to partake of Nebraskaland Days’ annual Pork Sandwich Feed Thursday afternoon at Moose Lodge No. 551. Motorists had to turn north on Belmont Avenue and enter the alley behind the lodge to pick up takeout food from the event.
It might not have had the style that one might see on an episode of “Cake Masters,” but the baked goods attracted a pretty price on Friday at the Platte Bar. The crew of the USS Nebraska’s work — a representation of the submarine surfacing on a sea of blue frosting — earned the top bid during the Nebraskaland Days Cake Bake auction.
“Orange barrel” season is well under way in western and central Nebraska, with several construction projects on Interstate 80 and near Ogallala posing challenges for pre-Fourth of July travelers. The lengthy process of redecking the U.S. Highway 30 bridge near Lee Bird Field remains the only North Platte project...
The annual Nebraskaland Days Golden Games event honored Leva Cochran with the 2022 Shawna Tatman Memorial Golden Senior award Thursday at the North Platte Recreation Center. Cochran, 92, is the last surviving vendor of the original vendors at the North Platte Farmers Market that started in 1976. In 2021, she celebrated 45 years of selling at the market.
LEXINGTON — The city of Lexington has announced they will be buying the Avamere senior assisted living facility in Lexington. In a news release, the city said it will acquire the property from owner United Partners LLC of Roswell, New Mexico, no later than Aug. 1. The city intends to lease the facility to a local nonprofit corporation that will be formed to operate a senior assisted living community beginning Aug. 1.
With COVID-19 limitations behind them, 15 of the 16 entrants in this year’s Nebraskaland Days Cake Bake chose to, well, decorate cakes. There’s always one in a crowd, though. A five-woman team from Great Plains Health was the only one Thursday choosing to assemble a craft project, the...
Tesla owners traveling across Nebraska on Interstate 80 will soon be able to charge their cars while grabbing a meal at the south Runza in North Platte. Josh Catlett, whose family has owned the south Runza on Dewey and Leota streets for 21 years, said he reached out to Tesla about three years ago. It took some time, but Tesla decided to install a supercharger station at the south Runza and two other Runza locations in Nebraska as well.
The annual NRoute Entertainment Fort Cody Summer Music Series begins Thursday with Wild Roses bringing their rock style of music to open the season. The Kearney-based band includes Cassie Brown on lead vocals/rhythm guitar, Steven Koehn on drums, Seth Sloan on lead guitar and Ryan Swenson on bass guitar. The musicians came together in spring 2020 with a shared love of classic rock.
Westfield Shopping Center’s spacious parking lots were ablaze Wednesday with children’s smiles and outfits of all colors for Nebraskaland Days’ Kids Costume Parade. Organizers counted 218 children ages 3 to 12 who registered (or had their parents register for them) for drawing for one of seven bicycles of various sizes. The morning mini-parade launched the first official day of Nebraskaland Days’ 55th edition in North Platte and 58th overall, counting the delayed, truncated 2020 festival during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 1970 Boss 429 Mustang was collecting more than dust during the decades it sat parked in a shed on the outskirts of Sumner. It was gathering value, too. So were some of the other classic and rare muscle cars Butch Siebenaler had squirreled away during his lifetime of fixing, buying, selling and swapping horsepower.
Calie Troyer might have looked mostly calm and collected on stage on Wednesday afternoon — for the most part. Behind the scenes was a different story, however. “I was pacing around back there up until the time I came out (on stage), the 17-year-old Hershey resident said. “The nerves were definitely there.”
The rodeo season is going into its summer stretch, and North Platte is where it starts. Unofficially the kickoff to the busy summer season and “Cowboy Christmas,” the Buffalo Bill Rodeo is the beginning of “go-time” for rodeo contestants. And several cowboys and cowgirls are headed...
