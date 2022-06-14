ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tame Imapala to Perform 'Lonerism' in Full at Desert Daze 2022

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTame Impala is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Lonerism by playing the album in its entirety at Desert Daze 2022. Set to take place from September 30 to October 2 in Lake Perris, California, the upcoming festival will mark Kevin Parker’s return...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Collab With Future for New Album

Megan Thee Stallion and Future have teamed up for a collaborative track entitled “Pressurelicious.”. In her recent Rolling Stone cover story, the Good News artist revealed that she considers the trap pioneer as one of her favorite rappers. “He just so f*cking ratchet!” she said. “He is unapologetically himself. I appreciate that about anybody who gets up and has to do anything in the public eye. Anybody who has to read about their life online every day and deal with so many energies and can put it out into their music and do it gracefully, I feel like you deserve your flowers.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

FKA twigs Drops New Heartbreak Anthem "Killer"

Following a performance of the track during her take over of NPR’s popular Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series earlier this month, FKA twigs has officially delivered her latest single “Killer.” The Cheltenham-born artist wrote the track alongside Jimmy Napes, Amanda Ghost and Jonny Coffer, with production from Coffer and El Guincho.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Steve Lacy Releases New Track “Mercury”

Today, Steve Lacy released his new track “Mercury” with an accompanying music video. From his forthcoming album Gemini Rights, the new track marks Lacy’s first new single since 2019. Blending 60s Brazilian bossa nova and 70s funk styles, the new track was written and produced completely by...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
hypebeast.com

Watch Post Malone Flawlessly Cover Pearl Jam’s “Better Man”

Post Malone delivered a stunning cover of Pearl Jam‘s “Better Man” during his recent appearance on the Howard Stern Show. The twelve carat toothache artist revealed that he was first made aware of Pearl Jam by Jordan, his older brother, who was a marine stationed in Hawaii. “We went out to go see him. I was 12, 13, maybe, and he played this song. We were driving around, and this was done in an island you can drive around in a couple hours. And he played it, and I guess I’ve just been thinking about that a lot lately,” Posty explained. He also shared to Stern that he thinks about Jordan during “every moment” when this song plays, “And it makes me f*cking cry.” He clarified that Jordan is still very much alive though, and even called him a “beautiful man.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Places+Faces Drops Kaytranada Europe Tour Merch

Kaytranada kicked off his Europe ‘22 tour on Wednesday as he took to center stage at the Festsaal Kreuzberg venue in Berlin. As he continues to make his rounds across the continent, the Quebec-raised producer and DJ works with Places+Faces to release a three-piece tour merch collection. The upcoming...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Drake Has Launched a New Radio Show 'Table for One'

Drake is taking a shot at hosting a radio show with the new release of his Sirius XM Radio segment, Table for One. Hot off the release of his surprise seventh album, Honestly, Nevermind, Drake has already dropped a new project, this time turning to radio. Taking a page from his mentor Lil Wayne‘s book and fellow Canadian crooner, The Weeknd, Drake is starting his own radio show. The very first episode dropped last night on Sound 42 to promote his album. It is uncertain if Drake will regularly appear on the show or if this is a one-off project.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Classic Anime Series 'Astroboy' Is Receiving a Reboot

The classic Japanese anime Astroboy is officially receiving a reboot. The series, which has largely been regarded as one of the best-selling manga series of all time, will be rebooted by the creator and director of Miraculous, Thomas Astruc. According to Variety, Astruc will be directing the new CGI-3D series,...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Perfume Genius
Person
Reggie Watts
Person
Kevin Parker
Person
Sky Ferreira
Person
Iggy Pop
hypebeast.com

THAMES MMXX Brings Comfortablilty to the Fold With New Capsule

Following the release of its collection that celebrated the works of Francis Bacon’s raw imagery, Blondey McCoy‘s THAMES MMXX has just dropped its latest capsule. Strictly keeping things within the navy blue color palette, the new collection features a “Ticker Drill Top,” “Ticker Drill Pants,” “Ticker Holdall” bag, and “Conway Robe.” The “Ticker Drill Top” and “Ticker Pants” come as a matching co-ord set made from 100% cotton. Crafted in Portugal, the ribbed jersey insert is complemented by a spread collar on the top along with elasticated hems on both pieces. Finishing off the designs, an embroidered “Ticker” motif can be spotted on the top’s chest and the back pocket of the pants.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

“Tambayan” Is a New Group Exhibition Exploring Filipino-American Identity

Now on view at Vama Art Gallery in Los Angeles. Over the weekend, Los Angeles City College’s VAMA Gallery played host to a new exhibition spotlighting the work of emerging Filipino artists. Curated by Edmund Arévalo, “Tambayan” narrates the timelines and perspectives in the Filipino diaspora, while questioning issues of cultural assimilation, traditions, and surveillance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Wild Cheetah Graphics Dress Up Pharrell's Latest adidas NMD Hu "Animal Print"

Pharrell has been hard at work lately working on the rollout for his latest single “Cash In Cash Out” with 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator as well as gearing up for this star-studded Something in the Water music festival. And heading into the weekend, the creative polymath is announcing the expansion of his signature line with.
PETS
hypebeast.com

AFROPUNK Returns to Brooklyn With Burna Boy, Freddie Gibbs and More

AFROPUNK is making its way back to Brooklyn after three long years. The famed festival is billed as “[a] celebration of Black joy and a testament to the resilience of the Brooklyn community,” with the event setting up shop at the Commodore Barry Park on September 10 and 11. A myriad of big names are set to hit the stage for the two-day festival, including big names such as The Roots, Burna Boy, Freddie Gibbs, Isaiah Rashad, Lucky Daye, Tierra Whack and Earl Sweatshirt and rising stars like Bartees Strange, Adekunle Gold, Rodney Chrome and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viagra Boys#Lonerism#Alternative Music#Desert Daze 2022#Badbadnotgood#Men I Trust#Grammy#Riaa
hypebeast.com

Kid Cudi Announces Mysterious "Moonman's Landing" Event in Cleveland

A new festival might just be making its way to Cleveland this Fall. Multi-hyphenate Kid Cudi has recently taken to social media to announce a new event that is coming to the city in September. In a simple one-line Tweet, Kid Cudi wrote, “”Cleveland…where we goin? The moon” along with...
CLEVELAND, OH
hypebeast.com

ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielsen Unveils SS22 “HABITUAL HAVOC” Campaign

ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielson has unveiled the campaign for its new Spring/Summer 2022 “HABITUAL HAVOC” collection. The tenth collection from the contemporary menswear brand reflects on the nature of chaos and its revolutionary power. “The SS22’ HABITUAL HAVOC explores the state of constant havoc, the emotional causes within and the process of leaving it all behind,” describes the collection notes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Drake Drops Wedding-Themed Visuals for "Falling Back"

Hot off the release of his surprise seventh new album, Honestly, Nevermind, Drake has dropped a wedding-themed music video for the track “Falling Back.”. The visuals see Drake return to his acting roots as he weds several women in an elaborate ceremony that also sees fellow Canadians Tristan Thompson make a cameo appearance alongside his mom Sandi Graham. Prior to putting a ring on each of the ladies, Drake shares a special moment with each, performing their unique handshakes. Right around the 1:50 mark, as he readies another handshake, a “Free YSL” message appears on the screen, showing support for Young Thug, Gunna and others who have recently been arrested in Georgia for RICO charges. This is not the only time he brings up the case, as he raps in the track “Sticky,” to “free Big Slime out the cage.” The visuals were directed by Director X and executive produced by Taj Critchlow & Fuliane Petikyan.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

BTS Clarifies They Are Not Disbanding Following "Hiatus" Announcement

BTS has clarified that they have absolutely no plans to disband following their “hiatus” announcement. According to reports, both the group and their management company HYBE confirmed that they will still be “remaining active as a group” during the “second chapter,” doing work such as filming for Run BTS and other group activities. “BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” HYBE said in a statement, moving away from the term “hiatus” that was supposedly mistranslated.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
hypebeast.com

Lizzo Changes “Grrrls” Lyrics After Criticisms of Using "Ableist Slur"

Lizzo announced a change in the lyrics of her latest single “Grrrls” after receiving criticism for using an “ableist slur” in the track’s opening. Taking to Instagram to acknowledge the responses, she clarified that it was not her intention to “promote derogatory language” in any of her music and that she believes in the power of words:
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy