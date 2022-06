HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has new hours for the summer season starting on Friday, June 17, and running until Saturday, August 17. According to the Hersheypark website, the park will be open daily from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Starting on Friday, July 1, and running every Friday and Saturday until August 6, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO