VU to be Busy Place with Summer Activities

Offices for the City of Vincennes will close Monday of next week to celebrate Juneteenth. The holiday is a celebration of President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. The actual date of the celebration this year — June 19th — falls on a Sunday, so the City holiday will be the next day, on Monday, June 20th.
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is partnering with BlueStar TeleHealth to provide remote patient monitoring. RPM puts health equipment in the home, which automatically delivers health information to a nurse-monitoring team. Covid-19 has led to RPM becoming more popular for patients and providers. Good Samaritan says it decided to better...
The Daviess County Fair gets underway in Elnora next week. The fair runs from Tuesday, June 21st through Saturday the 25th. On the first day of the fair, the fair parade begins at 5:30 P.m., with the parade line-up starting at 5:00 P.M. The Miss Daviess County pageant begins at 6:30 P.M.
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Pride Organization is set to host Pride in the Park on June 24, but two local pastors are publicly saying “this is not something to be proud of.”. Pastor Joe Helt of First Presbyterian Church of Jasper and Pastor Josh Lagrange...
Knox County is putting the finishing touches on a deal with a new ambulance service. Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will now be the county’s ambulance provider once the Knox County EMS contract ends at the end of the month. The hospital has spent the last several weeks assembling...
Launch Terre Haute will Thursday host a pitch competition focused on spotlighting Black entrepreneurs. The winner of Pitch Black will receive a $2,000 cash prize as well as a one-year membership to Launch Terre Haute and other services. Participants have worked with the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center...
The Vincennes Board of Works approved the bid of Myers Consulting for a 50-50 sidewalk repair program. The program allows Vincennes homeowners to request sidewalk repairs in front their homes on a 50-50 matching basis. The homeowner would pay half of the bill, while the City would pay the other half.
The Knox County Health Department plans on moving to a floor of the Bierhaus Medical Building in the months to come. Health Department director Alan Stewart laid out the plan at this week’s Knox County Council session. The Department is considering a five year lease, with an option for a renewal.
Ground has been broken on Daviess County’s new $14.5 million Cypress Point Housing Development. The two-phase project will open 143 new market-rate apartment units and amenities to the east side of Washington. Phil Reinbrecht, president of Simplified Developments, says it will include six apartment buildings with 24 units per...
Two local pastors are facing backlash after writing a letter speaking out against an LGBTQ+ event that's scheduled to happen in Jasper, Indiana, next week. A letter signed by the pastors of the First Presbyterian Church in Jasper and the True Vine Baptist Church of Ferdinand calls on Christians to ask the City Parks Department to "deny the event use of its facilities."
The Tri-State Food Banks is putting a call out for more volunteers to help families in need this summer. The organization is looking for more hands this Saturday, to help fill senior meal boxes. They say, their center is air conditioned for those who need to cool off while volunteering.
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman now has the title of business owner, and something she’s dreamed about since she was a kid. And that wasn't that long ago. Kaylee Branaman, 20, owns Kay’s Kafe and opened it back in January. The response she has gotten is...
There was a big winner last night in Washington at the American Legion for the Stars & Stripes Jackpot Drawing. The big jackpot was behind #28 and went to Gayla Hopkins of Washington. She was present so she did win the full amount of $27,554. The American Legion will take...
A fire totally destroyed two separate buildings at and near the corner of Tenth and Main. The fire started on the second floor in the front of the building facing Main Street. It then spread to the building behind it. Both buildings were owned by Dan Primus; they were being renovated at the time of the fire. The location was the former home of Screen Printing Plus.
Tonight is the start of the two day Heaps of Jeeps Vincennes. Over 350 Jeeps from seven states are set to help celebrate the event this year at Highland Woods Park just off Hart Street. This is the third year for the festival part of Heaps of Jeeps. Kasey Yochum...
Usually, you do not want a police officer to issue you a ticket. It would come with a fine and possibly a trip to the courthouse. But if you live in Princeton, getting a certain type of ticket is now a special reward. Princeton Police Partner with Klinkers. I love...
VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
(Knox– back in yellow)(Thursday 6/16/22 … tlz 6a) A recent resurgence of Covid-19 across the area has put Knox County back in yellow status. Yellow is the second of the four Covid-19 statuses on the state’s Covid color list. Blue is the lowest, followed by yellow, orange, and red.
