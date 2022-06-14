ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemiscot County, MO

Off Ramp Work in Pemiscot County

ktmoradio.com
 3 days ago

SIKESTON—Westbound Interstate 155 Off Ramp to southbound I-55 in...

www.ktmoradio.com

ktmoradio.com

One Seriously Hurt in Crash on I-55

A Florida man was seriously hurt when the pickup he was in ran off northbound I-55 at the 36 mile marker in New Madrid County and overturned. The MSHP reports 44 year old Daniel Lopez was taken by Air Evac to a Memphis hospital. One other passenger, also from Florida,...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 49

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A multiple-vehicle crash shut down U.S. Highway 49 in Greene County. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s IDriveArkansas, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the State Highway 69 intersection. Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks told Region 8 News that a...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Rural electric co-op members asked to conserve electricity

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri electric company is asking its members to conserve electricity as temperatures continue to be unbearable. The Pemiscot-Dunklin Electric Cooperative posted a notice on social media, asking members to pay attention to their energy-consumption habits as they are doing everything possible to meet their energy needs.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Man in custody in connection with Poplar Bluff bank robbery

The City of Cape Girardeau is hiring. A sales associate at Brewer Monument in Perryville said the industry is having a hard time getting rubber stencils used to engrave tombstones. Paducah woman charged with arson. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman is accused of setting a fire in the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
ktmoradio.com

Two Vehicle Accident Near Steele Results in One Injury

One person was hurt in a two vehicle traffic accident on Highway 164 east of Steele yesterday afternoon. According to the MSHP, the accident happened when a SUV driven by 57 year old Bill Hall of Steele struck the rear of a car driven by 51 year old Lindzie Van of Portageville.
STEELE, MO
Kait 8

Man killed in Tuesday morning collision

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 62-year-old Lake City man died Tuesday morning when a semi-truck collided with his pickup. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 7;24 a.m. June 14 at the intersection of Kathleen and Prospect Road. According to the preliminary report, a northbound 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer rig...
JONESBORO, AR
thunderboltradio.com

Gun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City

An Obion man reported a firearm being stolen from his vehicle in Union City. Police reports said 34 year old Justin Cook came to the Union City Police Department, to report the theft of a Springfield .40-caliber handgun. Cook told officers he stayed at a home on East Main Street...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Dexter man facing arson charges

Twin Rivers School District is moving towards a four-day week. Skywest has made it's proposal to continue serving the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and the Airport Board reaffirmed it's support for a new carrier. Summer school projects on display in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau students...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
ktmoradio.com

US 412 Accidents Leave Eight People Hurt

Two traffic accidents on US 412 just east of Kennett Friday night left several people hurt. The MSHP says the first happened at 9:25 p.m. when 63 year old Quention Smith of Kennett drove his pickup into the path of a vehicle drive by 31 year old Gerald Scott of New Madrid.
KENNETT, MO
Former Peabody Teacher Arrested On Statutory Rape Charges

Trenton, Tenn.–Today, the Trenton Police Department arrested Brandon Doyle, former teacher at Peabody High School. Doyle has been charged with 6 counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure. Doyle was arraigned in Trenton Municipal General Session Court. Doyle is currently being held on $50,000 bond at the Gibson...
TRENTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Former West Tennessee Healthcare Director sentenced to federal prison

A former director for West Tennessee Healthcare will spend over a year in federal prison for wire fraud. Sixty-two-year-old Melanie Haste, formerly of Trenton, was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson federal court to 18 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend. Police were called to the 400 block of East 13 Street in Caruthersville on Saturday, June 11 around 11:30 p.m. According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a woman was found lying...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
WREG

Man indicted after girlfriend found dead inside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County man has been indicted on multiple counts after his girlfriend was found dead inside her home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday. At the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI agents joined an investigation with the Dyer Police Department and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office […]
GIBSON COUNTY, TN

