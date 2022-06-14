Off Ramp Work in Pemiscot County

A Florida man was seriously hurt when the pickup he was in ran off northbound I-55 at the 36 mile marker in New Madrid County and overturned. The MSHP reports 44 year old Daniel Lopez was taken by Air Evac to a Memphis hospital. One other passenger, also from Florida,...
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A multiple-vehicle crash shut down U.S. Highway 49 in Greene County. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s IDriveArkansas, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday at the State Highway 69 intersection. Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks told Region 8 News that a...
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri electric company is asking its members to conserve electricity as temperatures continue to be unbearable. The Pemiscot-Dunklin Electric Cooperative posted a notice on social media, asking members to pay attention to their energy-consumption habits as they are doing everything possible to meet their energy needs.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The name of the man killed in May at the District Apartments has been identified. Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan identified the victim as 23-year-old Jamarquay Clemons, who has ties to both Cape Girardeau and Sikeston. Clemons was shot and killed on May 23....
The City of Cape Girardeau is hiring. A sales associate at Brewer Monument in Perryville said the industry is having a hard time getting rubber stencils used to engrave tombstones. Paducah woman charged with arson. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A woman is accused of setting a fire in the...
One person was hurt in a two vehicle traffic accident on Highway 164 east of Steele yesterday afternoon. According to the MSHP, the accident happened when a SUV driven by 57 year old Bill Hall of Steele struck the rear of a car driven by 51 year old Lindzie Van of Portageville.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 62-year-old Lake City man died Tuesday morning when a semi-truck collided with his pickup. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 7;24 a.m. June 14 at the intersection of Kathleen and Prospect Road. According to the preliminary report, a northbound 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer rig...
An Obion man reported a firearm being stolen from his vehicle in Union City. Police reports said 34 year old Justin Cook came to the Union City Police Department, to report the theft of a Springfield .40-caliber handgun. Cook told officers he stayed at a home on East Main Street...
Twin Rivers School District is moving towards a four-day week. Skywest has made it's proposal to continue serving the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and the Airport Board reaffirmed it's support for a new carrier. Summer school projects on display in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau students...
Two traffic accidents on US 412 just east of Kennett Friday night left several people hurt. The MSHP says the first happened at 9:25 p.m. when 63 year old Quention Smith of Kennett drove his pickup into the path of a vehicle drive by 31 year old Gerald Scott of New Madrid.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A bank robbery in Poplar Bluff landed one man in custody, and left some of the stolen cash blowing all over the highway. William Woodruff, 35, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with robbery first. According to Poplar Bluff police, at around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday,...
For the second time in recent days, an injury crash occurred at the intersection of Everett Boulevard and West Main Street in Union City. Last Saturday morning just before 10:00, emergency personnel were called to the scene after a tractor trailer truck and passenger truck had collided. Police reports said...
Trenton, Tenn.–Today, the Trenton Police Department arrested Brandon Doyle, former teacher at Peabody High School. Doyle has been charged with 6 counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure. Doyle was arraigned in Trenton Municipal General Session Court. Doyle is currently being held on $50,000 bond at the Gibson...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — City of South Fulton Police are telling people not to light up in their parks. The police department posted on Facebook “Please don’t ‘Wake & Bake’ in our parks.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say...
A former director for West Tennessee Healthcare will spend over a year in federal prison for wire fraud. Sixty-two-year-old Melanie Haste, formerly of Trenton, was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson federal court to 18 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend. Police were called to the 400 block of East 13 Street in Caruthersville on Saturday, June 11 around 11:30 p.m. According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a woman was found lying...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County man has been indicted on multiple counts after his girlfriend was found dead inside her home, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday. At the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI agents joined an investigation with the Dyer Police Department and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office […]
Though the majority of the board of mayor and aldermen has decided to proceed with giving a raise to the next mayor, there are two who aren’t on board. One is the current mayor, the other is the only person who’s announced he plans to run for mayor.
